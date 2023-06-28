HICKMAN- A seven-run second inning propelled the Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors to a 9-0 win over Hickman on the road on June 20. Five errors committed by Hickman played a big part in Waverly getting out to a huge lead.

After a 1, 2, 3 first inning by Hickman, they walked the bases loaded in the second with no outs. An error on a hit by Landon Oelke and then a pair of singles from Zach Schwang and Ethan Von Busch plated four runs for the Netting and Fence Seniors.

Two more walks and then a hit-by-pitch extended Waverly’s edge to 7-0.

Similar to the second, Hickman loaded the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch. Next through the line was Hunter Thoms, who hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Kale Lade, which increased Netting and Fence’s advantage out to eight.

Owen Carillo represented the final run for Waverly in the contest after crossing home on a passed ball by the catcher.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Ethan Von Busch. All driving in one run were Schwang, Oelke, Sampson, Jarrett Ballinger and Thoms.

Going all five innings on the mound with no earned runs surrendered and nine strikeouts was James Van Cleave.

This week the Seniors are the second seed in the South Division of the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament. They were to play Hickman once again on June 27 at Nebraska City for a chance to play the winner of Ashland and Nebraska City.

The champs of the South Division will move on to play the North Division winner for the league title on June 29 at Blair. Teams in the North Division are Wahoo, Blair, Kelly Ryan Pride and Springfield.