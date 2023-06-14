WAVERLY — As summer sets in, open-air vehicles like golf carts tend to become a popular mode of transportation in Waverly. But as of last week, golf cart drivers in Waverly have a new rule to follow.

At the Waverly City Council’s June 6 meeting, the council approved an ordinance that requires all golf carts to be adorned with a safety flag to improve visibility. Drivers are also required to use their vehicle’s headlights, taillights and turn signals if their golf cart is equipped with such attachments. The ordinance took effect immediately after the ordinance’s approval by the council.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Brownell, who heads the sheriff’s department’s contingent that patrols Waverly, said the flags improve the visibility of a golf cart for pedestrians and car and truck drivers.

But, according to Brownell, visibility isn’t the only issue with the golf carts in Waverly. Golf carts often carry more passengers than is safe, and drivers sometimes take them in areas where they aren’t permitted, like parks.

Brownell also said the golf carts are only allowed to be driven between sunrise and sunset. Driving after dark is a safety issue that the orange flags should help to address.

“Ultimately, it comes down to safety because of the quantity of golf carts that small towns and small cities allow people to operate legally within city limits,” Brownell said.

With the new ordinance in place, Brownell said golf cart drivers can expect a “grace period,” but he said the ordinance could still be enforced if deemed necessary.

“But my goal right now is to educate for a period of time so people understand the modified ordinance with the orange flag and that they are obeying the rules of the road,” he said.

The ordinance reads: “The flag must extend not less than five (5) feet above the ground and extends at least six (6) inches above the highest point of the vehicle, when attached to the rear of the vehicle in a day-glow color, triangular shape, and at least 30 square inches.”

In other council news, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher explained the need for the city’s voluntary water conservation efforts.

Fisher said four of the city’s seven wells are reaching their limits of water intake, and the entire city is averaging the use of one million gallons of water per day. That means both the city water tower and a 500,000-gallon tank on Alvo Road are being emptied every day.

Residents are being asked to water their lawns only three days a week (property owners with even-numbered addresses on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; odd-numbered addresses on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays).

Fisher said the city’s water use typically hits its peak in late summer, when rains are fewer and temperatures higher. But more water than normal is being used this year due to drought conditions.

“Once you get your yard established, we do ask that you use it wisely and not over-water,” Fisher said. “Hopefully we don’t have to do anything more severe than just voluntary restrictions.”

She said if the drought conditions continue, water could become even more scarce as farmers who rely on the same aquifer as Waverly start to irrigate regularly.

“We’re all competing for the same water,” she said. “So we need to do our part as well to be smart about how much water we use.”