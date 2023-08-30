Extreme heat couldn’t stop the Waverly girls golf team from battling hard at the Beatrice Invite at the Beatrice Country Club on Aug. 22. In a tough group of competitors, the Vikings took sixth place overall with a score of 206.

Leading the charge for Waverly and earning a medal in 15th place was Tia Phaisan. She ended the competition with a nine-hole score of 44.

Eight strokes back with a 52 was Ella Lange followed by Sophie Johnson who carded a 53. Sehren Carlson was Waverly’s fourth golfer after shooting a 57.

The team score for the Vikings was rounded out by Sidney Lovegrove in fifth place overall with a 59.

Later in the week, the Waverly boys tennis team opened up their season at the Elkhorn Tournament on Aug. 26. They tied for second place but lost a tiebreaker, which resulted in them getting third place.

Grey Klucas and Isaac Clarke had the top finish for the Vikings with a gold medal performance in No. 1 doubles.

Getting third place in No. 1 singles was Royce Klucas, and William Gonser took fourth place in No. 2 singles. Also getting fourth place in No. 2 Doubles were Aidan Jespersen and Jonah Tucker.

Both the girl’s golf and boy’s tennis Teams had duals on Aug. 28 against Elkhorn and Mount Michael Benedictine. The Vikings girls golf team hosted their home meet on Aug. 29.

To end the week, the girls golf team was at the York Invite at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31. The following day, the boys tennis team will take part in the Crete Invite at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1.