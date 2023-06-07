WAVERLY — As eastern Nebraska struggles through the worst drought in at least a decade, Waverly is feeling the effects as well.

On Friday, Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes issued a water warning that took effect on Saturday. With the warning, the city asks that residents only water three days a week and that none water on Mondays.

The warning asks that residents with addresses ending in even numbers water their lawns on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while residents with odd-numbered addresses water on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of print time, the guidelines are voluntary. But Gerdes said if the area does not receive significant rainfall in the coming weeks, he will have to declare a water emergency, which would make the guidelines mandatory.

He said the city’s water supply has already met the triggers to warrant a water emergency, as spelled out in the city’s municipal code. Among the triggers needed to warrant a water emergency are the city’s pumping ability falling below 50% of its capacity, groundwater levels falling 15 feet below the normal seasonal level, and the city’s overall water demand for one day being in excess of 1,000,000 gallons per day.

“We actually hit the triggers for an emergency, but I chose to go with a warning for now,” Gerdes said. “We’ll watch the usage for the next couple of weeks and see how that goes and see if we get some significant rain. And then I’ll have to get with Public Works and see where we’re at.”