Former nursing assistant sentenced

WAHOO – A former nursing assistant at a local assisted living facility has been sentenced for stealing money and items from residents.

Jessica Kelley of Central City was sentenced in Saunders County District Court on Jan. 31 to 18 months probation and will spend 24 hours in jail for four counts of criminal trespass and one count of theft by unlawful taking after she was caught stealing from five residents of Saunders House in Wahoo.

Kelley, a certified nursing assistant who is employed through Grape Tree Medical Staffing, was originally charged with burglary after reports were made by five residents that there was missing money and items from their rooms.

The charges were later reduced to criminal trespass through a plea deal with the Saunders County Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, it was learned that Kelley was on probation from Merrick County, although the reason was not given. She was also found to have an expired license to distribute medicine.

