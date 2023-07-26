Former David City Mayor Alan Zavodny recently announced his candidacy for Nebraska’s Legislative District 23, currently held by term-limited Bruce Bostelman.

“Serving the people of David City has been one of the greatest honors of my life, which is why I made the decision to run for to represent Legislative District 23,” Zavodny said.

Zavodny also announced the endorsement of his campaign by Sen. Deb Fischer.

Zavodny grew up on his family’s farm, working with his father and grandfather to plant and harvest crops and raise livestock. In his 12 years as Mayor of David City, he led the renovation of downtown and completed a drainage system that had been planned for 33 years. He also oversaw dramatic improvement in the local infrastructure with water mains, sewer lines, and the conversion of city lights to LED.

Legislative District 23 contains all or parts of Colfax, Saunders and Butler counties.