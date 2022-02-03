Fire threat at Yutan Elementary School causes minimal damage, assistant chief says

YUTAN — The Yutan Volunteer Fire Department and Mead Fire Department responded to a call to Yutan Elementary School on Thursday afternoon, after the caller reported smelling smoke.

Yutan Assistant Fire Chief Matt Thompson said the cause of the smell was a faulty bathroom exhaust fan, which had started smoking. He said the threat maintained its area of origin.

Yutan Elementary Principal Trevor Hoegh said the exhaust fan was in a restroom attached to a first-grade classroom, and the class’ students and those in neighboring classrooms were moved into the gymnasium and a commons area. He said because there was no fire spreading, there was no risk to the school’s students.

“I didn’t want to send kids outside if we didn’t have to, because it was 10 degrees out,” Hoegh said.

The smoke's source was unclear when the fire departments arrived, and determining its cause required breaking through drywall in four spots along a hallway wall. Hoegh said the fan only continued to smoke when the bathroom’s lights were turned on, but the electricity to the bathroom had been shut off to prevent any fire threat, which made locating the smoke's source difficult.