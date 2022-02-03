Fire at Yutan Elementary School causes minimal damage, assistant chief says

YUTAN — The Yutan Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to Yutan Elementary School on Thursday, after the caller reported smelling smoke.

Assistant Fire Chief Matt Thompson said the cause of the smell was a faulty bathroom exhaust fan, which had caught fire. He said the fire did not spread quickly and maintained its area of origin.

The fire’s source was unclear upon YVFD’s arrival, and determining its cause required breaking through drywall in four spots along a hallway wall.

Damage from the fire was minimal, and containing the fire took about 45 minutes, Thompson said.

The Mead Fire Department also assisted on the call.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.