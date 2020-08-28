WAHOO – Two former members of the Bishop Neumann/Wahoo Public FFA Chapter are forming an alumni group to support the chapter.
Emma Thrasher and Brynn Hannan came up with the idea to establish the alumni group, called the Bishop Neumann FFA Alumni and Supporters, last fall.
The pair spoke with the FFA advisor, Katie Arp, and got her blessing. The group will be officially chartered this month.
Thrasher was one of the first Wahoo Public students to join the newly-established Bishop Neumann FFA chapter while she was in high school. She gathered signatures and presented a petition to the Wahoo Public administration to request allowing her to join the program. By her junior year, she traveled across town to take agriculture classes at Bishop Neumann every day. She continued attending classes there during her senior year, when she was elected vice president of the chapter.
“I just loved it,” she said of being involved in FFA.
Even though there is somewhat of a separation in Wahoo between the Catholic school and the public school, Thrasher felt the joint FFA chapter was a way to bridge that divide.
“Wahoo and Bishop Neumann are kind of divided and this is one connector that we have,” she said.
This year there are 50 students attending ag classes at Bishop Neumann, the largest group yet.
Thrasher’s love of FFA was shared with her best friend, Hannan. The pair met in preschool and reconnected later as they showed animals at the county fair and were members of the local 4-H council.
“We are both very big advocates for agriculture,” said Thrasher.
Their friendship bloomed in FFA and the pair went off to their first year of college together. The ag science majors roomed together at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This year, Thrasher left UNL to attend Texas A&M University, where she recently joined the Ranch Horse Team.
Thrasher will continue to be involved in the FFA alumni group even while studying in Texas. She will use video conferencing to communicate during meetings. The first meeting is set for Saturday, Oct. 1.
The alumni group has already formed bylaws and elected officers. Hannan is the president, with Thrasher serving as vice president. Their mothers, Lori Hannan and Kim Thrasher, serve as treasurer and public relations officer, respectively. Jacob Petrzilka, an FFA alumnus, was elected secretary.
The initial goal of the group is to support Arp and the FFA program at Bishop Neumann.
“We want to have some extra people that she knows she could call on,” said Thrasher.
And there are no requirements to join, like being a former FFA member.
“We want to make sure people know to join the group you don’t have to be FFA (alumni),” said Thrasher.
Persons interested in joining the organization can contact Thrasher at ethrasher19@icloud.com for information.
