OMAHA – In his first season at Millard West High School, Tyson Lewis of Yutan was able to pick up All-Nebraska Team Honors in the Omaha World-Herald. This comes after a solid junior campaign where Lewis finished with a .460 batting average to lead the Wildcats.

On top of having the third best batting average in Class A, Lewis was at the top of the list in terms of hits with 58 and stolen bases with 41. With still a year left of high school play, the soon-to-be senior has already committed to Arkansas, a perennial D1 powerhouse in baseball.

This was an incredible turnaround for the former Platte Valley player who sat out the entirety of the 2022 season with an injury.

In 2021 as a freshman for the Patriots, he earned Class B All-State Honorable Mention. In that season, he batted .458 with 29 RBIs.

“Tyson is one of the most electric and gifted baseball players in the state,” Millard West Coach Steve Frey said. “His skill level and what he can do on a baseball field will make him one of the best baseball players to ever come out of Millard West. He is a great person, a great teammate and his work ethic is a great example to the other players in our program.”

Out of the 14 member squad, nearly half of the athletes were players from either Millard West or Lincoln East. Both teams played for the Class A state championship which the Spartans won over the Wildcats by a final of 3-2 in 10 innings.

Earning All-Class B Team honors for Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran was Trent Barry as the designated hitter. The Northeast Community College Commit batted .542 for the season and set a new program record with 55 RBIs batted in.

Barry also led the team with eight home runs, 16 stolen bases and a .865 fielding percentage.

For Platte Valley, Cade Bridges was selected for the All-Class B Team as a utility player. In 87 plate appearances, he had 11 RBIs, a .375 batting average and stole 26 bases.

Bridges also registered the third most innings on the mound for the Patriots at 37.2. He finished with a 2-4 record to go along with a 2.60 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

Honorable Mention selections for W/BN/LL included Conor Booth, Ryan Bokelmann, Eli Johnston and Alex Ohnoutka. For Platte Valley, they had just one honorable mention selection in junior Dawson Theis, who was a phenomenal batter and pitcher for the Patriots.