CEDAR BLUFFS – The boards of directors for Frontier Cooperative and Farmers Union Cooperative Association of Cedar Bluffs unanimously voted to sign a definitive agreement. Signing the definitive agreement means the boards approved moving forward with final due diligence and a member vote by the Farmers Union Coop Association patrons to unify the two cooperatives. This decision came after completing due diligence during which the companies evaluated the benefits and risks of this unification.
“I am excited about this opportunity for Farmers Union Coop Association,” said Frank Vech, board chair for Farmers Union Coop Association. “This unification will allow us to continue to grow, compete and succeed in Nebraska.”
During the due diligence, the boards identified specific benefits for both members and employees that demonstrated the suitability of moving forward with this unification at this time. The benefits identified include strengthening member service to continue investing in technology, talent, assets and programs; the ability to compete and grow more effectively over a greater combined area, capacity and capability; and the ability to strategically position the company for the future.
Subject to directed health measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two cooperatives will finalize due diligence, as well as hold a member meeting in Cedar Bluffs to communicate in more detail about why the board of directors for Farmers Union Coop Association decided to move forward with a member vote for unification. Member voting packets will be mailed in the near future.
Frontier Cooperative is a full-service, member-owned cooperative operating primarily throughout east and southeast Nebraska. Frontier offers products and services in grain, agronomy, feed and energy and has been serving local producers for over 100 years.
Farmers Union Coop Association is a farmer-owned cooperative operating four locations in Cedar Bluffs, Wahoo, Bruno and Prague since 1888.
