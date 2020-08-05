WAHOO – Despite the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H participation in the 2020 Saunders County Fair was on par with previous years.
Cole Meador, assistant Saunders County Extension educator for 4-H, said 518 youth showed animals or brought exhibits to the fair, which is about average.
Before the fair took place, Meador and the extension office staff were concerned that families would stay away because of the risk of contracting the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. But in the end, that didn’t happen.
“Overall, we had excellent participation in this year’s fair,” said Meador.
There were a total of 2,623 entries in the fair this year, also about average, Meador said. The only areas where participation was down were project areas, including specific animal species contests and the static exhibits, which includes food, clothing, photography, floriculture and other such subjects. And that was probably due to the pandemic.
“We’re going to say that COVID was a piece of that,” Meador said.
Attendance figures for non-4-H events like the concert, tractor pull and demolition derby were not available by Monday. But Agriculture Society President Kris Kavan said if numbers were down, that was acceptable because Directed Health Measures set by the state limited capacity for events anyway.
“We didn’t necessarily want a full house this year,” he said. “We just wanted something for everybody to go to.”
Meador and the staff worked for months to modify the fair format to fit the Directed Health Measures put in place by the state because of the pandemic. The schedule was revamped to provide more time between animal shows, which gave the 4-Hers more opportunity to stay six feet apart.
“We were extremely pleased with the modified schedule,” said Meador. “We had nothing but positive feedback from fair judges, participants, superintendents and everyone involved.”
The ag society and extension office worked with Three Rivers Public Health Department to develop a modified schedule for events. Kavan said health department officials said the improved facilities at the fairgrounds were one reason they could allow the fair to be held.
The ag society began replacing the animals barns over a decade ago, starting with the goat/sheep barn. That was followed by the beef and hog barns. This year a new rabbit/poultry barn was built just in time for the fair.
“It’s nice to know all the work done all those years ago has paid off,” Kavan said.
The updated facilities also mean the future of 4-H is bright, Kavan said.
“There’s plenty of room in all buildings to grow and expand and acquire more 4-Hers,” he said.
The modified schedule moved some of the 4-H contests to new locations on the fairgrounds to allow more space for social distancing, including the ATV and tractor driving contests. These events were typically held in the Gayle Hattan Pavilion, but were moved to the rodeo arena. However, the tractor driving contest was forced back to the pavilion because of rain.
“We’re thinking about potentially leaving a couple of contests in the new locations we had this year,” said Meador.
The extension team also took on a new challenge this year as they livestreamed the shows and contests. This ended up being a learning experience for the extension staff, Meador said. YouTube was the platform they chose, but they learned after the fact that 1,000 subscribers are needed in order to use a mobile device to stream the shows. Not having that many subscribers yet, the staff had to use a laptop computer instead, which made things a more difficult than expected.
“Next year we’re looking at a different platform to use,” Meador added.
Despite the issues, the feedback regarding livestreaming was positive, especially from family members who live out of state. They were thrilled to be able to see their grandchildren or nieces and nephews compete in real time at the fair, Meador said.
“Those families really enjoyed being able to log on,” he said.
There were a few less spectators at the 4-H shows this year because of the pandemic. The bleachers were removed from the Gayle Hattan Pavilion to prevent close contact between spectators, which may have been a factor. Family members had to bring their own chairs and were asked to sit in groups and stay six feet away from non-family members, spreading them out around the show arena.
Bringing chairs was an option at the outdoor concert on Friday night, as bleachers were not set up for the event. The concert, featuring the classic country/rock group 38 Special, was moved to the pit area south of the rodeo arena making it more like a festival-style event, Kavan said.
The audience followed the recommended social distancing rules during the concert and other arena events, ac-
cording to Kavan.
“I think everybody was really respectful of what we asked them to do,” he said.
Concert organizers faced an added challenge when opening act BlackHawk pulled out on Monday. The concert committee scrambled to find another act, landing country crooner Ned LeDoux within hours.
“The concert committee did a great job,” Kris Kavan said.
There were notable absences in the schedule for this year’s fair, including the Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, which precedes the fair, as well as the carnival rides and games on the midway and the fair parade. These activities are operated by organizations outside of the ag society and the extension office.
Kavan said many people missed the lights, sounds and fun associated with the midway especially.
“The fair was just quieter than normal,” he said. “Not in a bad way, just different.”
This was Meador’s second year in charge of the 4-H part of the Saunders County Fair, and he felt it was a success, despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“From our office’s standpoint, we thought the fair went exceptionally well given the circumstances we were given this year,” he said.
Families were thankful that the fair took place, given that some other counties in the state cancelled their fairs all together this year.
“We got a lot of thank yous from families,” said Meador.
Kavan said the ag society appreciated the support of the 4-H families, the superintendents, judges, health department, law enforcement and the community as they worked to provide the best fair experience possible under the circumstances.
“We said, let’s make this as normal as we can while being safe,” he said.
