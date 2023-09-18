LOMA – Genesis Personal Development Center was the sponsor of an event for girls grades 5-12 on Saturday, Sept. 9 at East Butler Public School.

‘Ignite the Fire’ was the theme of the event and the goal was to introduce young girls and women to a variety of professions and to inspire them to achieve their goals. 17 women, most of them East Butler graduates, came to share information and provide demonstrations about their career..

The day's events included a panel discussion consisting of adults and one of high school seniors. Each panel spoke about a variety of topics including future goals, dating, and social media. The girls were then given the opportunity to visit with the professionals where they learned about occupations available to them. Officer Marla Schnell gave a demonstration on self-defense moves for the adults and youth. After the demonstration, the girls practiced the moves on each other. It was very informative and a lot of fun. Finally the girls had the chance to do some crafts, play games, or color. Lots of positive feedback came from the 20 girls who attended the event.

Genesis Personal Development Center is a non-profit located in David City and serves survivors of domestic, sexual and dating abuse and provides prevention education to youth. Our goal is to host other events in Polk and Butler Counties in the future.

cutlines

Senior Madison DeWitt learns about Occupational and Physical Therapy from the Butler County Health Care Center booth at the Ignite the Fire event on Sept. 9.

Sherri Nielsen is the Program Director of Genesis Personal Development Center and was the event coordinator. Let me know if you’d like to reach out to her for more information.