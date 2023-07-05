WAVERLY-Empire Netting and Fence Juniors took part in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament last week at Lawson Park. Waverly ended up going 1-1 by beating Ashland 8-5 on June 28 and then losing to SKE Storage out of Seward 11-5 on June 27.

The victory over Ashland on Thursday was revenge from a contest that the Juniors lost to the Bluejays by a final of 7-1 back on June 6.

Right away, Empire Netting and Fence got on the board with two runs in the first inning. James Schmidt represented the first run after stealing home, and Connor Gunderson flew out to left field, driving in Connor Schere.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the third, Crew Verkamp tripled to center, knocking in Holden Kroese and Jace Kroger to make it 4-2 in favor of Waverly.

Ashland tied it up at 5-5 after scoring one run in the fourth and two in the fifth.

The deadlock was broken in the bottom half of the fifth when Verkamp stole home on a passed ball. A single from James Schmidt to right field drove in Colt Kerchal and increased the Netting and Fence Juniors lead to 7-5.

After Gunderson started Waverly’s at-bat in the sixth off with a triple, he came around to score the final run of the game on a single by Holden Kroese to right field.

Finishing with at least one hit and two RBIs were Gunderson and Verkamp. Schmidt and Kroese had at least one hit and both knocked in one run.

Starting the game and pitching four innings with one earned run given up and five strikeouts was Schieffer. Trevor Roesler picked up the win in relief by going three innings, giving up no earned runs and setting down six batters on strikes.

To kick off the tournament on Tuesday, third-seeded Waverly lost by six runs to ZKE Storage.

Empire Netting and Fence got off to a good start with three runs in the top of the first. They were driven in by singles off the bats of Schere and Gunderson to left field and Glassburner to center.

ZKE Storage answered by putting up three runs in the second and then another four in the third to go up 7-3.

The final two runs for Waverly came in the top of the fourth and the sixth. They were scored on a pair of doubles to left field by Schmidt.

Swinging a hot bat for Netting and Fence was Schmidt, who had three hits and two RBIs. All getting at least one hit and driving in one run were Schere, Gunderson and Glassburner.

Glassburner also started the game pitching and went 2.2 innings, giving up three earned runs and had four strikeouts.

Both going 1.2 innings on the mound were Kroese and Quinn Kment. Giving up two earned runs was Kroese and Kment surrendered no runs and had one strikeout.

This week the Juniors are taking part in the Class B Area 3 Tournament at Valley starting on July 7. The tournament runs through July 12 with the winner qualifying for the State Tournament.