In a rematch from earlier in the season, the Empire Netting and Fence Seniors were able to pick up a 4-3 win over Ashland in the Class B Area 2 Legion Tournament on July 21. They also knocked off Lincoln Christian 4-2 on July 22 and then fell to the host Springfield 3-1 on July 23.

Against Ashland in the No. 2 vs. No. 7 matchup on Friday, Waverly fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first after the first four batters for the Bluejays reached base.

Empire bounced back from the tough start and got one run back in the bottom half of the inning. With two runners on, Jarrett Ballinger singled in the infield which scored Hunter Thoms.

Waverly continued to swing the momentum in their direction with a two-run homer by Garrett Rine to left field in the second that tied the contest up at three apiece.

After both starting pitchers got off to rough starts, they settled in and gave up no runs throughout the rest of their outing.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ballinger created a great scoring opportunity for Empire Netting and Fence with a double to right field. Two batters later, Landon Oelke singled to center which sent Waverly out with a walk-off victory.

Getting one hit and driving in two runs was Rine and Oelke ended up with two hits and one RBI.

Starting the game was James Van Cleave who went 7.1 innings as the starter, gave up two earned runs and struck out 16 batters. Nate Leininger came on for the final 0.2 innings for Waverly.

Next up for Empire Netting and Fence was Lincoln Christian. A four-run third for Waverly propelled them to a two-run victory.

Trailing 1-0 in the inning, Empire Netting and Fence were able to get the bases loaded with a pair of walks and a single on a bunt by Hunter Thoms. Next up was Bruin Sampson who grounded into a fielder’s choice scoring Rine and Owen Carillo and made it a 2-1 contest.

Waverly tacked on two more runs and increased their edge to three runs when Ethan Von Busch singled to center driving in Sampson and Ballinger.

Christian was able to add one run in the fourth, but that was as close as they would get as Empire Netting and Fence held on for the win.

Kale Lade got the start on the mound and pitched four innings, gave up one earned run and had four strikeouts. In relief, Drew Koch went three innings, gave up no runs and set down three batters on strikes.

Waverly met up with the only undefeated team left in the tournament in Springfield on Sunday. Despite having an early lead, Empire Netting and Fence couldn’t hold onto it as they ended up losing by two.

The only run for Waverly was scored in the bottom of the first. With two outs, two batters were walked and then Sampson singled to left field knocking in Thoms.

Springfield would eventually tie the game with one run in the top of the third and then tacked on two runs to win the game in the seventh.

Finishing with one hit and one run batted in was Sampson.

Owen Schieffer started the game and pitched six innings, gave up no earned runs and had three strikeouts. Coming on for 0.2 and 0.1 innings and giving up no earned runs were Leininger and Sampson.

Next up for Empire Netting and Fence was a game against Omaha Roncalli on July 24. With a win, they would play either Springfield or Concordia on July 25.