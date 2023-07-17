Days after winning their Area Tournament, the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors turned around and beat B&C Steel 10-0 in the first round of the Class B State Juniors Legion Tournament on July 15. Earning a no hitter and striking out nine batters in five innings of work was Kale Lade.

In the top of the first, Waverly got two baserunners thanks to a hit by a pitch and a walk. That was followed up by Connor Gunderson hitting a sac fly to left field that drove in Connor Schere to make it a 1-0 contest.

The game was blown wide open by Netting and Fence in the second when they put up six runs.

Jace Kroger started things off with a triple to left field and then Brady Schieffer drove him in with a single to center. A double off the bat of Hunter Kroese to right field plated Brady Schieffer, Crew Verkamp and Schere and put Waverly in front 5-0.

Driving in the final two runs for Empire Netting and Fence in the inning were Gunderson and Owen Glassburner with a pair of singles which made it a seven run contest.

Waverly put up their final three runs of the game in the third inning. They came in off back-to-back doubles from Kerchal and McElhose and then a single by Kroese to center.

Finishing with two hits and four RBIs was Kroese and Gunderson had one hit and two runs batted in. All getting at least one hit with one run batted in were Glassburner, McElhose, Schieffer and Kerchal.

Following that win Empire Netting and Fence moved on to play ZKE Storage who defeated the host squad Alliance in their first game. They ended up falling by a final of 2-1 in eight innings.

The only run for Waverly came in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Seward walked in the tying run represented by Kroger.

After being held scoreless in their turn at-bat in the eighth, Empire Netting and Fence couldn’t keep ZKE Storage off the board. With a runner on first base, Seward laced a double to left field that brought the winning run to the plate.

Getting one hit and driving in one run for Waverly was Schere.

Verkamp pitched the first seven innings and gave up no earned runs and had four strikeouts. In relief, Trevor Roesler went 0.1 innings, surrendered one earned run and had one strikeout.

With the loss, Waverly moved on to play Holdrege on July 17. The winner of that game played the winner of Wahoo and Seward on July 18.

The rest of the results from the Class B State Tournament for Waverly can be found in the July 27 edition of the newspaper.