Eight Bishop Neumann artists win at art contest

WAHOO – The Scholastic Art Contest results recently were announced. There were almost 2,200 entries. There were a total of 848 awards given. There were 209 Golds, 254 Silvers and 385 Honorable Mentions.
The Bishop Neumann High School art program had record eight winners.
They include the following students.
Gold medal – Danielle Blum, “Lucy;” Kenna Johnson, “Right Brain”
Silver – Julia Ingwersen- “Greetings from Amsterdam”
Honorable Mention – Jasmine Covarrubias, “Self Potrait” Painting; Anna Gokie, “Girl with a Mask” Painting; Kali Jurgensmeier, “Fluorescence” Painting; Trevor Sladky, “Self Portrait” Painting and Carlee Zwick, “Snap Shot” Painting