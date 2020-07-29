WAHOO – The fate of two more potentially dangerous dogs were in the hands of the Wahoo City Council last week.
At the July 23 meeting, the council held hearings regarding two dogs that had committed acts that may have made them potentially dangerous.
A dog owned by Lindsay Knuter bit a person on the hand during an incident on June 30, reported Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell. The 18-month-old German Shepherd named Quinn was visiting the manager’s office at City View Apartments when the incident occurred.
Knuter said she works full-time for the apartment complex and plans to do everything possible to remedy the situation.
“I want to do whatever I can to make sure it’s not happening,” she told the council.
When an animal causes injury to a human, it fits the definition of “potentially dangerous,” City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said.
“Because he actually bit somebody, it really pushes the issue,” he said.
The council voted to declare the dog potentially dangerous, with one council member, Karen Boop, voting no. With the potentially dangerous designation, the dog owner is on notice that if another incident occurs, the council could take further action to declare the dog “dangerous,” which requires more stringent action on the dog owner to remedy the situation, including possibly removing the dog from the home.
The second hearing for a potentially dangerous dog had a different result. Ferrell said the victim was walking her dog when the dog in question ran out of the yard and attacked her dog. The dog that was the victim of the attack suffered a scratch to the eye.
Dog owner Courtney Kleffner told the council that her family had recently adopted the 11-year-old black Labrador retriever named Luka after fostering it for a time. She admitted they had not done a good enough job tethering the dog when the incident happened.
“We will try harder not to do that,” she told the council.
Because the only injury suffered in the incident was to another dog and was minor, the council did not designate the animal as potentially dangerous.
“I don’t know that a scratch on the eye is a potentially dangerous situation,” said Council Member Carl Warford.
In other action, the council passed the third and final reading of Ordinance 2352 regulating food trucks and mobile food vendors.
