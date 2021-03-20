DMV launches three new online services to help save time, money

LINCOLN – The Department of Motor Vehicles launched three new services in 2020 that will help customers save time and save money: Fleet Renewal Services, Dealer eServices and Real-time SR22 Submission.

Gov. Pete Ricketts highlighted the new services at a recent press briefing.

“These new services demonstrate the ongoing effort of my administration to create more efficient and effective customer-focused state government,” Ricketts said. “This is another example of government working collaboratively with our industry partners to provide modern, innovative, and convenient ways to do business in Nebraska.”

Fleet Renewal Services allows for businesses that maintain a fleet of vehicles to monitor and renew registrations for their fleet’s vehicles online. Previously, businesses had to either mail or personally visit every county treasurer where a vehicle was registered. For example, some Nebraska businesses may have hundreds of vehicles that do business in dozens of counties, leading to thousands of transactions. Now, those registrations can be renewed in a single monthly transaction.