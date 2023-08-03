County Court

DIANE WAGNER, CLERK MAGISTRATE

Traffic

Saunders County

Following too close: Sarah E. Gatewood, Elkhorn, fine of $50.

Speeding: Garrett J. Giesler, Ashland, fine of $75; Wayne L. Anglemyer II, Polk, fine of $25; Cassie A. Charroin, Lincoln, fine of $75; Isabel S. Muhlecke, Gretna, fine of $200; Ernesto F. Trujillo Armenta, Lincoln, fine of $75; Penny S. Blohm, Shelby, fine of $20.

Drive left of center: Garrett J. Giesler, Ashland, fine of $25; Brandon R. Newby, Diller, fine of $25.

No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan: Lindsey L. Feuerborn, Ashland, fine of $25.

Violate stop or yield sign: Samantha A. Mosier, North Las Vegas, Nevada, fine of $75.

District Court

JUDGE CHRISTINA MARROQUIN

COUNTY CLERK PATTY MCEVOY

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. John G. Wonka, first degree sexual assault.

New Civil Cases

Angela Vculek vs. Michael Vculek, decree for dissolution of marriage.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Brandon and Julie A. Pierce to JSO Investments, LLC, lot 21 Clove Hill of Ashland.

James S. Wambold Trust etal, Susan M. Wambold Trust etal to David S. Nuss, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 3, Stocking of Wahoo.

R&R Design and Remodel, Inc. to Joseph Gale etal, Wendy Neve etal, lot 31 in block 5, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

Harold and Loraine C. Ebert to David S. and Sky D. Shelton, partial lot 48, 49 Sabre Heights 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

American Lutheran Church of Ashland Nebraska to William B. Vonrentzell, lot 1, 2 in block 2, Nichols of Ashland.

Iron Horse Development, LLC to Penny M. Brian, lot 190 Iron Horse II 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Janel M. Wortman to Adreann Miller, lot 10, 11, 12 in block 9, Anderson and Carlsons of Mead.

Heath B. and Christy L. Noffsinger to Otto Bros, block 21, Deans of Ashland.

Thomas Kadavy to Michael and Danyelle Booth, partial lot 6, 7, in block 12, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.

Diane C. Carlson to Joel L. and Joan S. Schrader, 33-15-05 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4; 33-13-05 SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Trevor and Caitlin Augustin to Trevor and Caitlin Augustin, lot 9 in block 1, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.

Johnnie and Debra Yarber to James V. and Mary C. Larocca, lot 5 in block 4, Morse Bluff of Morse Bluff.

Bruce E. and Patricia A. Hageman to Hageman Family Trust, 32-14-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Scott and Janice L. Burman to Kody Dickes, lot 92 of Sabre Heights 3rd Addition 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Kenneth W. and Beverly J. Knaub to Kenneth R. Knaub etal, Kelly J. Topolski etal, lot 4, 5 in block 6, Williams Add of Ceresco.

Kristine and Dirk M. Wagner to Elison A. and Nickolas E. Sanders, lot 4, 5, 6 in block 10, Jensens of Valparaiso.

Elison A. and Nickolas E. Sanders to Nickolas E. and Elison A. Sanders, lot 4, 5, 6 in block 10, Jensens of Valparaiso.

Lauren M. Willis etal, Derek L. Rasmussen etal, to Jonathan and Jessica Marty, lot 9 in block 1, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.

Robert Ruff to The Public, 33-14-18 NE 1/4 SW 1/4; 33-14-08 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4; 33-14-8 partial S 1/2 SW 1/4; 33-14-8 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4.

Joann M. Couton to Joann M. Couton Trust, 05-15-16 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4; lot 5, 8 City View 15-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.