County Court

DIANE WAGNER, CLERK MAGISTRATE

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Zachary J. Martin, Houston, TX, fine of $75; Felicia M. Couch, Omahia, fine of $125; Daniel R. Kouma, Dwight, fine of $125; Gaberiel Salas Guillen, David City, fine of $200.

Driving too fast for conditions: Felicia M. Couch, Omaha, fine of $100; Trey M. Jindra, Wahoo, fine of $100.

Following too close: Raul Delfino, Nickerson, fine of $50.

No operator’s license: Raul Delfino, Nickerson, fine of $75; Jonathan J. Mansilla Marquez, fine of $75; Gaberiel Salas Guillen, David City, fine of $75.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Michael T. Tran, Lincoln, fine of $125; Logan A. Wilcox, Lincoln, fine of $75; Randolph W. Thimm, Lincoln, fine of $75; Leanne C. Simpson, Surprise, AZ, fine of $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan: Mark W. Ringsdorf, Omaha, fine of $25; David J. Donahue, Omaha, fine of $25; Zeth B. Gerkensmeyer, Columbus, fine of $25; Zachary T. Luben, Colon, fine of $125.

Unlawful/fictitious display of plate or renewal tab: David J. Donahue, Omaha, fine of $50.

No motorcycle operator’s license: Dakota W. White, Omaha, fine of $75.

Wahoo Police Department

Violate stop or yield sign: Isaiah D. Currie, Gretna, fine of $75.

No operator’s license: Isaiah D. Currie, Gretna, fine of $75.

Ashland Police Department

Fail to yield: Sarah Eicher, Lincoln, fine of $25.

No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan: Daniel L. Shrader, Waverly, fine of $25.

DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE CHRISTINA MARROQUIN

COUNTY CLERK PATTY MCEVOY

New Civil Cases

Joshua M. Sheldon vs. Heather D. Wingel, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Edward A. Frana vs. Robin L. Frana, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Stephanie Brown vs. William Renshaw, ex parte domestic abuse protection order.

Anna Tauanuu vs. Jesse Tauanuu, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Justin Howell, an individual, and Tasha Gowin, an individual, vs. Saunders County Board of Adjustments, petition underlying existing litigation.

Denise M. Baldridge; Frederick J. Benes; Ronald E. Benes; Daniel E. Benes; Diane M. Schmit; Mark Benes; and Kevin Benes vs. Michael K. Benes, trustee of the Dolores M. Benes revocable trust; Michael K. Benes; Joyce A. Benes; Austin M. Benes; Ashley M. Benes; Melissa Jelinek; Mitch J. Benes; Andrea K. Benes; Lee Benes; Martin Benes; and Matthew Benes, petition for declaratory judgement regarding the validity of trust.

Mandy Mortensen and Andreas Mortensen vs. Farm Bureau Financial Services, complaint.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS RHONDA ANDRESEN,

REGISTER OF DEEDS

RLKL Enterprises, LLC to Darin and Susan Egr, lot 10, 11, 12 in block 16, Anderson and Carlsons of Mead.

Ryan N. and Amber R. Jardine to Jeffrey and Beth Smith, lot 79 Sandy Pointe Lake Dev. 6th Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

First Christian Church of Ashland to Jordan and Mallory J. Scheil, lot 5, 6 in block 2, Nichols of Ashland.

Rodney J. and Melody A. Chvatal to Jennifer L. Samuelson, 09-14-08 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

NE Ashland Propco, LLC. to Ashland Propco, LLC., lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, MC Reynolds of Ashland; lot 9 Steffens of Ashland; lot 1 Bryants of Ashland.

Joann F. Teigen to Terry and Sandra D. Asher, block 1, Remingtons of Wahoo.

Michael J. and Margaret E. Muller to Elijah P. and Abigail D. Hassler, lot 1, 2 and partial lot 3 in block 5, Folsoms of Ashland.

Harold L. Gates etal, Carol S. Ernst etal, to Harold L. Gates etal, Carols S. Ernst etal, lot 103 Thomas Lakes 3rd 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Nicholas Josoff etal, Noelle Josoff etal, Nealie Josoff etal to Triple NNN Properties, LLC., lot 1, 2, 3, 4 Faith Place Add. Replat 1 of Ashland.

Wayne E. Seitz etal, Jane E. Gerhard etal, James R. and Jennifer M. Gutzwiller etal, Robert E. and Theresa M. Gutzwiller etal to Wayne E. Seitz, 21-16-9 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (part of Gov. lot 5-6 accretion); 21-16-9 partial SW 1/4; 21-16-9 partial NW 1/4; 21-16-9 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Wayne E. Seitz etal, Jane E Gerhard etal, James R. and Jennifer M. Gutzwiller etal, Robert E. and Theresa M. Gutzwiller etal to Jane E. Gerhard, 21-16-9 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (part of Gov. lot 5-6 accretion); 21-16-9 partial SW 1/4; 21-16-9 partial NW 1/4; 21-16-9 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Wayne E. Seitz etal, Jane E Gerhard etal, James R. and Jennifer M. Gutzwiller etal, Robert E. and Theresa M. Gutzwiller etal to James R. Gutzwiller, 21-16-9 partial NW 1/4 (part of Gov. lot 5-6 accretion); 21-16-9 partial SW 1/4; 21-16-9 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4; 21-16-9 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Henry J. & Margot L. Schmid Jr. to Henry J. Schmid Jr. Trust, lot T-32 Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of Rural Subdivisions.

R and TW Holdings, LLC., to Brandy Gahan etal, Gabriel Bolter etal, lot 24 in block 2, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

Bonnie K. Edins to John and Alycia Laflin, 02-15-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Sara Fritsch to Sara Fritsch Trust, lot 1 D E Ranches Sublot of 7 or Rural Subdivisions.

CJI, LLC. to Bayside Development, LLC., 23-15-06 SW 1/4 NE 1/4; 23-15-06 S 1/2 NW 1/4; 23-15-06 partial N 1/2 NW 1/4.

Richard J. Thege Estate to Curt R. and Denise A. Thege, 04-16-05 NW 1/4; 05-16-05 SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Triple NNN Properties, LLC. to Marva Howe, Lot 1 Faith Place Add. Replat 1 of Ashland.

Thomas H. Majeski to Ashland Holding Company, LLC., lot 3 and partial lot 4 in block 30, Flora City of Ashland.