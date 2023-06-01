DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Civil Cases

Justin Howell and Tasha Gowin vs. Nirbuilt Airboats, LLC, Nir and Kimberly Levin and Saunders County, complaint for declaratory judgment and damages.

State of Nebraska vs. $22,629.00 in United States Currency, petition for forfeiture.

Rebecca S. Lacey vs. Charles L. Lacey Sr., complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Candie L. Erickson vs. Richard E. Erickson, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Alisha Garcia vs. Jesse Carter, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Jessica J. Hays vs. Kelly P. Hays, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Angela Himmelberg vs. Jeffrey Himmelberg, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Margaret M. Lanik vs. Mitchell K. Lanik, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Allison R. Clark vs. Dexter J. Clark, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Civil Orders

Margaret M. Lanik vs. Mitchell K. Lanik, ex parte domestic abuse order.

Molley Marie Tamayo, decree of name change.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner, Clerk Magistrate Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Miguel Curiel, South Sioux City, driving under suspension-before reinstated, sentenced to $100 fine; fail to appear or comply with citation, $100 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Kurstin Dean, Lincoln, driving under the influence-.15-plus, sentenced to $500 fine, 14 days jail (credit one day time served), license revoked one year, interlock device.; resisting arrest, 12 months probation.

Traffic Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Amy L. Schulze, Fremont, $125.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Andrew L. Schiffbauer, Omaha, $75; Herman Pacheco, Lincoln, $75; Efrain Guzman Palacios, Lincoln, $25.

Wahoo Police Department

Speeding: Michelle L. Harrington, Wahoo, $10.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Bradley Wade Tyree of Valparaiso and Pamela Sue Knuth of Valparaiso, applied May 18.

Dylan Michael Macklem of Mead and Baley Marie Witthuhn of Mead, applied May 19.

Jacob Kyle Jensen pf Ashland and Jacqueline Kate Burkey of Ashland, applied May 24.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds

Samuel L. and Chloe A. Stevens to Jan E. and Pamela J. Robertson, Lot 20, Itan Parkview of Yutan.

Robert D. and Barbara S. Elznic to Sidney G. and Heidi A. Fessler, partial lot 15, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.

John&Libby, LLC to Main Church Properties, LLC, Lot 20 in block 4, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.

United States Marshal’s Service to Randolph W. Thimm Jr., Lot S-1146, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Kerry C. and Michelle K. Stohlmann to Kerry C. Stohlmann, 09-13-08 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Rick and Susan Hollendieck to Seth and Sarah Svendsen, lot 79, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Adam C. Wall to Thompson & Sons, LLC, Block 19, Deans of Ashland.

Frazell Contracting and Design, Inc. to Ryan N. and Amber R. Jardine, Lot 79, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Sixth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Steven K. and Diana Skoog, et al; Greg and Kathlreen A. Weber, et al; Ronald E. and Tracy Skoog, et al; Craig and Michaela Frerichs, et al, to Skoog Farm, LLC, 28-16-08 W 1/2 SW 1/4.

Christopher and Sarah Linden to The Richards and Mosser Trust, lot 114, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Robert L. and Roxane J. Malousek to Donnamae, LLC, lot 9, 10 in block 13, Wahoo of Wahoo.

James T. II and Patricka M. Gaston to James T. and Patricia M. Gaston Trust, lot 3, Thomas Lakes First 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Carolyn Brigham to Brigham Family Trust, lot 11, West Continental, 15-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Eugene Beltz to Richard Awender, lot 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 in block 7, Flora City of Ashland.

Lester K. and Susan K. Walling to Tyler D. and Rebecca A. Hodges, lot 3, Heritage Ranches 4-13-7 of Rural subdivisions.

RCMD, Inc. to Lorraine Egger, lot 86, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Loran J. and Karen Houska to Paul J. Caudill Trust, et al, and Jane E. Amerine Trust, et al, lot 4, Whispering Ridge Estates 6-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

SBBM, Inc. to William Joseph Scribner, lot 3, Girmus Subdivision 2-14-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Solid Ground Farm and Ranch, LLC to Bruce L. and Holly A. Discher Trust, 19-17-05 SW 1/4 NW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Timothy I. and Holly A. Discher to Timothy I. and Holly A. Discher Trust, partial lot 1 in block 7, Remingtons of Wahoo.

Christopher D. and Nicoel L. Reinhardt to Daniel Llyenko, lot 12, West Park of Wahoo.