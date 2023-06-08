DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil Cases
Elizabeth Proett, a/k/a Elizabeth Proett-Swanger, vs. Frederick E. Swanger, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Guy P. Dunning vs. Marybeth Dunning, complaint for legal separation.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., vs. Adam M. Boston, Ashland.
Country Club Acres Owners Association vs. Jerry F. Nice Jr.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Anthony J. Rawlin, Ithaca, $25, Ryan S. Humpal, Wahoo, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Domingo Larias Ortiz, David City, $75.
Fail to yield right-of-way on left turn: Domingo Larios Ortis, David City, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Diego Zambrano Oregel, Crete, $75; Jason G. Simon, Yutan, $75.
Ashland Police Department
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Taynan N. Turman, Staplehurst, $25.
Improper use of center lane: Twa Reh, Omaha, $25.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cole Jacob Smith of Fremont and Madison Lee Jones of Fremont, applied May 25.
Marshal Aaron Peterson of Ashland and Katelyn Grayce Rose Reeves of Weston, applied May 31.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds
Brian K. and Terri L. Elliott to Brian K. and Terri L. Elliott Trust, lot 1, Roberts Third of Wahoo; lot 4 and partial lot 3, 5 in block 65, County of Wahoo.
Thomas R. and Judith K. Gray to Gray Family Trust, 03-14-05 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Michael Musgrove to Bolby C. Bredemeier, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 3, East Weston of Weston.
Kimberly A. Raney to Shawn M. and Brieana L. Starmer, lot 8, Sycamore Hills of Wahoo.
John M. and Stephanie Ferguson to Jake Palensky, et al, and Sara Sempek, et al, lot 14, Clove Hill of Ashland.
Ronald A. and Donna L. Furasek to Ronald A. and Donna L. Furasek Trust, 35-14-05 SW 1/4 SW 1/4, partial N 1/2 SW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Leonard J. and Louise A. Polacek to Leonard J. Polacek Trust, 13-14-05 N 1/2 SE 1/4, 18-14-06 W 1/2 NW 1/4, 25-14-05 E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Leonard J. and Louise A. Polacek to Louise A. Polacek Trust, 13-14-05 N 1/2 SE 1/4, 18-14-06 W 1/2 NW 1/4, 25-14-05 E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Laura and Henry L. Sr. Rahlfs to Henry L. Sr. and Laura M. Rahlfs, 19-17-05 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Charles T. and Marlene R. Haskell, et al, and Eunice A. Miller, et al, to Benjamin D. Rice, et al, and Jessica M. Nieto, et al, lot 7 and partial lot 8 in block 101, County of Wahoo.
Kenneth L. and Sonya S. Bossingham, et al, and Mark T. and Mary K. Ruhlman, et al, to Robert E. and Beth A. Caldwell, lot 83, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Seventh Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Gerald F. Kavan to Gerald F. Kavan Trust, 14-16-06 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Gerald F. Kavan to Gerald F. Kavan Trust, 06-16-06 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 SE 1/4.