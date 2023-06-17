DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Troy S. Schon, Valparaiso, driving under the influence-fourth offense.

Criminal Orders State of Nebraska vs. Nathan Randell, North Bend, disturbing the peace, sentenced to nine months probation.

State of Nebraska vs. Matthew W. Dill, Lincoln, attempt of a class 4 felony, sentenced to two years probation.

State of Nebraska vs. Brandon Green, Omaha, sex offender registry act violation, sentenced to 180 days jail (73 days credit time served), 18 months post release supervision.

Civil Orders

Jacob F. Staska, All Trades Construction and Painting, and Jodie M. Fallon vs. Gabriel M. Gonzales and Patricia L. Starr, order to dismiss.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner, Clerk Magistrate Traffic Saunders County Sheriff Speeding: Jennifer L. Rosseau, Fremont, $75; Jesse D. Prochaska, Lincoln, $75; Courtney L. Meyer, Omaha, $75; Amy J. Schulze, Fremont, $125.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Timothy J. Eckhout, Eagle, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Jennifer L. Rosseau, Fremont, $75; Jesse D. Prochaska, Lincoln, $75; Jorge L. Aguilar Ortiz, Lincoln, $75.

Violate load contents requirement: John R. Murren, Colon, $100.

Nebraska State Patrol Speeding: Damien L. Cullen, Wahoo, $125; Trina L. Ciochon, Omaha, $125.

CMV-HOS log false: Juan C. Cruz Caba, Mulberry, Florida, $200.

Wahoo Police Department

Speeding: Michelle L. Harrington, Wahoo, $10; Mitzi Wyant, Newman Grove, $25.

Improper driving on divided highway/median: Stephanie S. Harriman, Wahoo, $25.

Ashland Police Department

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Francisco Garcia Valerio, Council Bluffs, Iowa, $75.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Francisco Garcia Valerio, Council Bluffs, Iowa, $25.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jacob Patrick Stover of Waterloo and Savanah Kay Walvoord of Waterloo, applied May 31.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Marcus W. Mallory J. Cromwell to Keith and Debora Einspahr, lot 19 West Continental 15-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Kyle N. and Paige D. Kennebeck to Steve and Desiree Greise, lot 5, 6, East Parkview of Mead.

Kenneth R. and Jane L. Dentis to Richard A. Haxton, block 16, Litles of Valparaiso.

Malibu Holdings, LLC to James R. and Brenda Gustafson, lot 130, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Shannon McEvoy to Thompson and Sons, LLC, partial lot 6, Yutan Tracts 27-15-9 of Yutan.

Gordon and Jean Fritsch to Frank J. Mary K. Haman Trust, 08-13-10 partial E 1/2 NW 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Midwest Agriculture International, LLC to High Voltage Industries, LLC, partial lot 3, Menn Commercial Park of Wahoo.

Michael G. and Gale S. Poe to Gale S. Poe Trust, lot 6, Hunter Ridge Second of Valparaiso.

Kenneth J. Munn Trust to Jacob and Kelsey Jensen, partial lot 43 Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Sharlet Pekarek to Lamar J. Cuda, 04-13-05 partial S 1/2 SE 1/4.

David P. and Melissa D. Linscomb to Jeffrey Linscomb, partial lot 11, 12 in block 169, County of Wahoo.

Kimberly J. Farmer Trust to Kimberly J. Farmer Trust, lot 1, 2 and partial lot 3, Kendel Heights of Ashland; 02-12-09 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Robert L. Farmer Trust to Robert L. Farmer Trust, lot 1, 2 and partial lot 3, Kendel Heights of Ashland; 02-12-09 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Dana K. Verbeek Jr., et al; and Shelli M. Novotny, etal, to Todd Allen, 35-16-05 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Jacob D. and Megan L. Hull to Ronald L. and Barbara A. Craig, partial lot 4, 5, 6, in block 133, County of Wahoo.