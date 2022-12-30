Courthouse Record

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner, Clerk Magistrate MARRIAGE LICENSES Aaron Michael Hancock of Omaha and Hannah Marie Hanquist of Omaha, applied Dec. 13.

Sean Wesley Vandeman of Ashland and Nicole Elizabeth Reagan of Ashland, applied Dec. 15.

Douglas James Rohe II of Valparaiso and Jenevra Lee Turner of Valparaiso, applied Dec. 16.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Michael and Margaret Muller to Chalo Properties, LLC, 10-13-09 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Elsie C. Popken Estate to Dalton Freeman Bartek, 23-16-08 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4, E 1/2 SE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Marvin F. Popken Estate to Dalton Freeman Bartek, 23-16-08 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4, E 1/2 SE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Leland P. and Lynn J. Nygren to Kuehl Brothers, LLC, lot 3, Frontier Industrial Park Replat 2 of Rural Subdivisions.

Water Tower Place, LLC to Anthony and Mary Jo Lierman, lot 12, 13, North Highlands of Wahoo.

Scott R. and Krista M. Reed to Scott R. and Krista M. Reed Trust, 34-13-09 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Scott R. and Krista M. Reed to SKR Farms, LLC, 07-13-07 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4, SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Jeff M. and Amanda L. Derby to Derby Remodeling Group, LLC, lot 5, 6, 7, 8 in block 10, Beetisons of Ashland.

Stephanie A. Nelson to Jordan S. Nelson, et al, and Victoria H. Nelson, et al, 21-13-06 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Stephanie A. Nelson to William D. and Karen D. Sterns, 29-13-06 E 1/2 NW 1/4.

Vintage Cork, LLC to Deanne K. Homes, partial lot 14, 15 in block 3, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.

Judith Ann Ziegenbein-Reid to Ziegenbein, Inc., 04-13-09 W 1/2 SW 1/4.

Laura J. Bohaty to Philip A. Bohaty, lot 5 in block 3, Westridge Knolls Addition of Ceresco.

Mark G. Otte, et al, and Cynthia K. Kavanagh, et al, to Mark G. Otte Trust, lot 9 and partial lot 13, Rolling Hills 27-15-7 of Rural Subdivisions; lot 3, 4 in block 178, County Second of Wahoo.

Timothy and Barbara J. Bartek to Timothy Bartek Trust, 20-14-08 N 1/2 NE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

United States District Court to United States Marshall Services, lot S-1146, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Kenneth D. Henkens Family Trust to Kenneth D. Henkens Family Trust, 29-17-08 SW 1/4 SE 1/4.