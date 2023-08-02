WAHOO — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department will add three vehicles next year, on one condition.

At the July 25 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved the purchases of three new Ford Explorer Police Interceptors, which each cost close to $51,000, according to Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg.

The Sheriff’s Department tries to replace at least two cruisers each year in its fleet of 13 as odometers creep up in the six digits or start to mount repair costs.

Board chairman David Lutton said the board’s finance committee, in a separate meeting, approved the purchase of two new Explorers for the 2024 fiscal year, taking a conservative approach because of a yet-to-be-delivered wage study that will help the board finalize its budget.

But Chief Deputy Kyle Coughlin said his fear was that if the department didn’t order three new cruisers next year, it would start to lag in its replacement rotation.

“I did the math and worked out that if we didn’t order three a year, we’re going to get behind,” Coughlin said.

Lichtenberg said the specialized vehicles are in high demand, and it can often take close to a year before a department receives the cars it ordered for that budget year. He said his department ordered three replacement Explorers last October, but two of them still haven’t been delivered.

“That’s the reason that we really think three is necessary so that if these take nine, 10, 11 months, we still have them coming and we can keep this cycle going, because we can’t just go purchase one off the lot,” Coughlin said.

The sheriff’s department’s aggressive approach to replacing vehicles is due in large part to the repair costs that add up once cruisers crack the 100,000-mile mark. In a normal year, a cruiser will drive about 25,000 miles, Lichtenberg said. There are a pair of Dodge Charger cruisers, both of which have odometers at about 190,000 miles, that racked up $12,000 or more in repair costs, Coughlin said.

Lutton’s concern with purchasing three replacement vehicles was the industry standard that cruisers are paid for at the point of purchase. But Coughlin suggested that the county’s auto dealer, Anderson Ford, would be open to allowing the county to purchase three cruisers for now and wait to see if they are delivered before the county’s 2025 budget is due.

Lutton said he would be open to taking that route, but only if payment for the third cruiser can be delayed until the county receives it, and if the cruiser is delivered after the start of the 2025 budget year.

“But if we order these right now and they come in in four months or five months, then we need to have a discussion before you accept that last car,” Lutton said.

Lichtenberg was supportive of the plan, and Coughlin said it would help the sheriff’s department avoid playing catch-up.

“We’ll be finally getting to a point where we can take a breath,” Coughlin said.

In other action, the board approved a speed limit change on about a mile of County Road 17, just north of U.S. Highway 77, where many vehicles enter the Lake Wanahoo NRD Recreation Area and where others head home. The speed limit will change from 35 mph to 45 mph.

Board member Bill Reece, who lives in the area, was in support of the change, saying he often sees vehicles driving well over the posted 35 mph limit. A traffic study confirmed his observations, reporting that 85% of drivers travel the road between 45 and 50 mph.