The Wahoo City Council last week approved a plan that will allow developers to use tax-increment financing on the first phase of a project set to transform part of the former Luther College and John F. Kennedy College campus.

After approval by the Wahoo Community Development Agency, the council voted at its July 11 meeting to OK the redevelopment plan for the project that will convert the former college’s South Hall into a dozen apartment dwellings, with nine one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units.

Included within the redevelopment plan was an agreement allowing for up to $731,100 in tax-increment financing (TIF) to be used on the project, which will be completed in two phases. The total project cost is expected at $2,950,000.

Using TIF, a developer can pay for expenses such as infrastructure by taking out a loan that will eventually be paid for using the increased property taxes that result from their new development. The loan is generally paid off over a 15-year period, and any unused funds are redirected to the city government.

The former college campus was declared blighted and substandard in 2000 and was reconfirmed by the council in 2018, making it eligible for the use of TIF to assist with redevelopment. South Hall, a three-story former dormitory, was built in 1955 but has not been used since the 1990s when the campus was a boys’ home for troubled youth.

South Hall would be renovated during the project’s first phase, using $351,000 in TIF. The second phase will involve the construction of 11 townhomes, an accompanying garage facility and a public park portion that will include a court space. The park will be owned and maintained by the city.

The project’s second phase is set to use $380,000 in TIF, a number based on expenses approved for use in TIF, such as demolition, site preparation, utilities and public parking.

The developer, Mike Sullivan of Wahoo, has yet to acquire South Hall and Kennedy Park, both of which are owned by the city. City Administrator Melissa Harrell proposed that the city charge $20,000 for the South Hall because the city incurred costs when it purchased the building itself, and in its efforts to combat asbestos in the building.

“I am proposing that we recover the cost, which is about $17,700,” Harrell said.

She also proposed that the city charge nothing for the park property, as the project would result in a public park improvement.

“The city is going to be winning with this project in getting a new basketball-sports court area,” she said. “We aren’t really out anything.”

Phase one is expected to be completed on or before Dec. 31, 2024, at which point the 15-year TIF period will begin. Similarly, phase two will be completed on or before Dec. 31, 2026, and the 15-year TIF period will begin thereafter. Construction on phase one could begin any time after South Hall is transferred to Sullivan’s ownership.

The phase two property will not be deeded to Sullivan until the first phase is completed, Harrell said.

If the developer, for any reason, is not able to complete the first phase, then the city has no legal obligation to move forward with phase two, Harrell said.

Council President Stuart Krejci complimented the project’s planning to this point.

“I think the project is structured nicely, so the first phase gets done before the second phase really gets started,” he said. “I’m glad to see the project moving forward.”