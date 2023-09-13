WAHOO — A tough field led to some great finishes at the Wahoo Cross Country Invite at Lake Wanahoo on Sept. 7. Three area schools that were in attendance were Wahoo, Bishop Neumann and Raymond Central.

Having the best finish of the area competitors were the Wahoo boys and girls teams. They came in third on the boys side and fourth on the girls with 58 points.

Leading the Warriors in the girls’ race was freshman Ellie Warford. She narrowly missed a top-five performance with a sixth-place finish in a time of 21:25.55.

Aaralyn Dunlap and Erin Golladay grabbed the last two medals of the varsity race in 14th and 15th place. Running a 23:17.08 was Dunlap, and Golladay clocked a 23:24.69.

Just under two minutes behind them was Cadence Bailar. The senior finished the three-mile course with a time of 25:22.26.

The final finisher for Wahoo in the girls’ race was Addisyn Darling who got 30th place and posted a 26:52.13.

Ales Adamec and Logan Kleffner were the two medalists for the Warriors on the boys’ side. Coming in ninth place was Ales Adamec in a time of 18:35.57 and Kleffner was right on his heels in 10th place running an 18:37.27.

Just outside the top 15 in 16th place was the senior Keegan Brigham, who ran a 19:11.09, followed by Madden Dwerlkotte in 23rd place with a time of 19:38.31.

Rounding out the team score for Wahoo were Anthony Maple and Patrik Adamec in 33rd and 34th place. Maple ended up posting a 20:24.32 and Patrik Adamec ran a 20:32.74.

For Raymond Central, they were led by their boys team with a fifth-place finish with 84 points. The girls ended up getting sixth with 112 total points.

Landon Lubischer had the top finish for the area in the boys’ race by getting sixth place. The junior got to the line in 18:12.16.

Also medaling for the Mustangs was Cole Dubas in 12th place after running an 18:56.57. Ten spots back in 22nd was Sam Norlen who got to the line in a time of 19:37.19.

Deacon Christensen and Sean Shultz were the fourth and fifth runners for Raymond Central. Taking 44th place in a time of 23:35.48 was Christensen and Shultz ended up getting 45th place after posting a 26:53.19.

Pacing the Mustangs on the girls’ side was Olivia Svoboda in 22nd place in a time of 25:12.21. Isabella Soden was next through the line in 32nd place after running a 29:03.43.

Jacey Hofpar, Ellie White and Morghan Shultz came in 34th, 35th and 36th place in a time of 30:17.40, 30:34.15 and 30:39.38.

Taking home an eighth-place finish in the boy’s team standing was Bishop Neumann with 114 points. The girls did not have enough for a team score with only two runners.

Ben Lautenschlager continues to have a good season for the Cavaliers and got seventh place in a time of 18:24.04. Finishing in 28th place and clocking a 19:58.93 was David Hart.

Running a 21:23.51 was Sebastian Lautenschlager and William Hart ended up getting 40th place by posting a 21:42.22. Earning a 42nd place finish was Gabriel Fritsch in a time of 22:25.56 and Ben Nagle took 43rd after clocking a 23:02.35.

Sofia Schoeneck led Neumann on the girl’s side by getting 26th place in a time of 25:41.81. Earning a 33rd place finish and running a 29:57.30 was Kate Jochum.

Wahoo, Raymond Central and Bishop Neumann will all be back in action again on Sept. 14. The Warriors and Mustangs run at 4:30 p.m. at the Columbus Scotus and Bennington Invites and the Cavaliers compete at 4 p.m. at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite.