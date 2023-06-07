LOUISVILLE – In a high scoring affair, the Yutan American Legion Seniors were able to pick up a 14-9 victory over Louisville/Weeping Water on June 4 for their first win of the year.

The contest started with the Chieftains putting up one run in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Caleb Daniell doubled to center and Josh Fisher drove him in with a single to right field.

L/WW answered back with four runs in the first, one in the second and then two in the third as they went on to take a 7-1 lead.

Despite having a six-run deficit, the bats for Yutan came alive in the top of the fourth. They put up 13 runs to go up 14-7.

Jesse Keiser drove in the first run with a single to right field that scored Fisher. That was followed up by Braxton Wentworth being hit by a pitch and then Maddox Wentworth was walked to trim the L/WW edge down to 7-4.

A double by Daniell to center knocked in Tyler Keiser and Braxton Wentworth and then Kennedy was walked in, which tied the game. Two more walks and then a single by Maddox Wentworth to left field gave the Chieftains an 11-7 advantage.

The final three runs for Yutan came across on a double to left field by Braxton Wentworth that knocked in two and then Keiser came home on a wild pitch.

In the end, L/WW was able to put up one run apiece in both the sixth and the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to come back.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs was Braxton Wentworth. Daniell, Keiser and Maddox Wentworth each had at least one hit and two runs batted in. Fisher and Casey Stevens both drove in one run.

Starting the game and pitching one inning with four earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Stevens. Maddox Wentworth went two innings in relief with two earned runs surrendered and one strikeout and Carson Hollst pitched four innings, gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.

The Chieftains played at Waterloo/Valley on June 6. They return home to take on Fort Calhoun at 8 p.m. on June 7.