LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Washington woman following a pursuit in multiple counties.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 26, NSP was notified that Seward County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop. The pursuit was eastbound on Interstate 80 heading into Lancaster County. Troopers were able to locate the pursuit and took over as primary as the vehicle continued on I-80 through Lincoln. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour.

At mile marker 412, the driver turned around in the median and began traveling westbound on I-80. It exited at the Waverly interchange and began traveling westbound toward Lincoln on Highway 6. The NSP AirWing was able to pick up the pursuit from the air and troopers on the ground discontinued their pursuit.

The vehicle turned southbound on 84th Street, entered a parking lot, and drove into a field where it came to a stop. The driver then fled on foot. NSP pilots directed troopers to the area. Troopers called for Lincoln Fire and Rescue when they observed that the vehicle had caused a fire in the field’s tall grass. After a search of approximately 15 minutes, an NSP K9 was able to track the driver to where she was hiding on the bank of Stevens Creek. She was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Georgina De La Cadena, 31, of Vancouver, Washington was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and obstructing a peace officer. Additional charges are pending in Seward County. She was lodged in Seward County Jail.