Friday, June 2
9:56 a.m. – Miscellaneous other, 9551 Oxford Ave.
10:41 a.m. – Traffic suspended driver, N. 142nd St. and Kenilworth St.
3:39 p.m. – OPS, stolen auto recovered.
Saturday, June 3
10:21 a.m. – Suspicious person, Wayne Park.
8:56 p.m. – Animal other, Wayne Park.
Sunday, June 4
1:38 p.m. – Disturbance, Tomorrows Veterinary Care.
4:24 p.m. – Theft from building, 11420 N 144th St. An intoxicated male stole beer from a neighbor’s residence. The neighbor did not want to pursue charges and the beer was returned.
5:41 p.m. – Medical, 11150 N. 144th St.
Monday, June 5
4:04 a.m. – Death, 14530 Castlewood St.
9:09 a.m. – Suspicious person, 10610 N. 135th St.
19:35 p.m. – Animal other, Runza Restaurant.
8:54 p.m. – Medical, 11710 N. 143rd St.
9:12 p.m. – Traffic motorist assist, N. 143rd St. and Waverly Rd.
Tuesday, June 6
7:40 a.m. – Other investigation, 10550 N. 142nd St.
9:18 p.m. – Medical, Azria Health.
11:24 p.m. – Disturbance, Lawson Park.
Wednesday, June 7
1:41 a.m. – Disturbance, Canongate Rd. and Hwy 6.
9 p.m. – Incident, 14231 Bailie St.
10:42 p.m. – Incident, 14231 Bailie St.