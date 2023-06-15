40 Years Ago (1982)

The schedule has been announced for the Greenwood Centennial celebration on Saturday, June 25. It was 100 years ago that the Village of Greenwood was incorporated. Miss Greenwood will be crowned by Lt. Gov. Donald E. McGinley, and the oldest native will be honored. Other events are a parade, flea market, teenage obstacle course, watermelon eating and pie throwing contests, horseshoe tournament, fireworks and street dance.

Raymond Central High School will be well represented in the Third Annual Mid-East Nebraska Girls All-Star basketball game, scheduled for June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Wahoo High School.

Coach Leo Jelinek of Central will head the All-Star West squad, assisted by George Nicodemus of Wahoo High School.

Representing Raymond Central in the game are Karen Anderson, Becky Krass and Judy Allen.

Anderson, daughter of Marvin and Ilene Anderson of Ceresco, is a two-year letterman, and has also received letters in volleyball and track. The 5’5” graduate plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Also playing in the All-Star game is Becky Krass, daughter of Donald and Inez Krass of Raymond. Becky has lettered in basketball for the last three years, as well as lettering in volleyball and track. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln also.

Judy Allen, daughter of Robert and Marcella Allen, comes into the All-Star game with 179 career point a record. She has 101 career rebounds and has lettered for two years in basketball. The 5’9” Central graduate plans to attend the Lincoln School of Commerce to study word processing.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Raymond Central’s Board of Education has offered a superintendent’s contract to the head of a Missouri school district, Board Member Ken Sabata told The News Tuesday. While a contract hasn’t yet been signed and official announcement of the hiring will probably wait until this coming Monday’s board meeting, Sabata confirmed that Dr. John Vanderford, superintendent of the Cameron, Missouri schools, had “tentatively accepted” an offer the board made by telephone early this Tuesday morning.

Vanderford is a Nebraska native and former superintendent of the Johnson-Brock schools who also headed another Missouri school district before accepting his current position in Cameron.

The Cameron schools are apparently about the same size as the Waverly Public Schools, or about two to three times the size of the Raymond Central district.

More than 30 applications were received prior to an April deadline.

The district’s current superintendent, Ron Karr, is leaving to assume the superintendency of the McCook Public Schools later this summer. Karr has headed the Raymond Central schools for the past five years.

Members of the Waverly City Council gave the go-ahead for seven paving districts in the city and set the date for a public hearing for any objections to them when they met this Monday night.

By a single ordinance, the council gave unanimous approval to the following paving districts within the city:

1. North 137th Street from Jamestown Street to North 137th and Newgate streets, including the intersection of North 137th Street; and from the intersection of North 137th and Lancashire streets to and including the intersection of North 140th and Lancashire Street.

2. North 138th Street from Jamestown to Kenilworth streets.

3. North 139th St. from Jamestown to Kenilworth streets.

4. North 144th Street from the intersection of Ivanhoe Street, north to approximately 66 feet north of the intersection of North 144th and Jamestown streets; and Jamestown Street from the intersection of North 144th Street, east approximately 75 feet.

5. Heywood Street from the intersection of Heywood and North 141st streets to the intersection of Heywood and North 140th streets; North 140th Street from Heywood to Guildford streets; Guildford Street from North 140th Street to the intersection of North 143rd Street; North 143rd Street from the intersection of North 143rd and Heywood streets, south of the city limits; and Carlson Court from the intersection of North 143rd Street east to the cul-de-sac.

6. Eastbourne Street from a point even with the west line of Lot 1, Buena Vista First Addition, east to about the east line of Lot 6, Buena Vista First Addition.

7. Lancashire Street from North 142nd Street to Woodstock Boulevard; Woodstock Boulevard from Lancashire to North 148th streets.

20 Years Ago (2003)

The Waverly High School basketball program landed another new face last month, as Zach Kassenbaum earned the opening as assistant head coach. The job, which includes leading the junior varsity, is the first prep coaching position for Kassenbaum, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May.

A 1998 graduate of Thayer Central High School in Hebron, Kassenbaum was one of Nebraska’s top high school players. He averaged 26 points per game and was selected as an All-State player in both his junior and senior seasons.

In his final year with the Titans, Kassenbaum was selected as Class C2’s honorary all-state team captain and earned a spot on the Super State third team.

Recruited by a number of college programs, Kassenbaum signed with Hastings College. He played for one year before giving up basketball and transferring to UNL. During his tenure in Lincoln, Kassenbaum and his brother, Lance, began their coaching careers at Park Middle School.

With a secondary English degree and a K-12 endorsement in English as a Second Language (ESL), Kassenbaum will work to hone students’ language skills in the middle and high schools. He will also forge a new ESL program.

On a near-unanimous vote, over 60 members, the Camp Creek Threshers approved an extra name for the Waverly-based history preservation group.

The new name includes the old – Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Association – with the addition of an also known as (AKA) of Rural Nebraska Heritage Association. The AKA, along with a few changes to the group’s bylaws, were approved during the Threshers’ monthly meeting, held Friday at the Waverly Bank.

According to Camp Creek Thresher President Jim Jonas, the name change will be used to aid with future grant applications

10 Years Ago (2013)

Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Director Mike Linder has announced that the state is awarding $1.93 million to support 101 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state.

Those receiving grants include the Village of Ceresco who will receive $4,831.65.

“Nebraskans pay a $1 fee for every new tire they purchase,” said Linder. “These grants put that money into use locally to help manage scrap tires. We like to see the highest possible beneficial use of these old tires, and these projects help us reach that goal.”

Nebraskans generate more than one and a half million scrap tires each year, about one tire for every person in the state. The grants awarded today will reimburse individuals and organizations for crumb rubber purchases and will help prevent public health and environmental problems by eliminating tire piles, Linder said.

The grants are part of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Grants program, which is administered by NDEQ. The grants support both the collection of scrap tires and the purchase of new tire-derived products.

The Vikings came out swinging to win the first game of the Fight for Falls City.

Waverly belted 15 hits to oust Silver City 15-6 Saturday in Falls City.

After the Vikings gave up four runs in the top of the first inning, Zach Kucera started the rally. The leadoff hitter drew a walk, then stole a base and scored on an error by the Silver City catcher.

The score started a seven-run rally that included five singles and five bases on balls.

The teams traded runs over the next four innings, before Waverly let loose for six runs in the sixth inning. The team posted seven hits in the inning, including back-to-back doubles from Kucera and Austin Lahmon.

The offense finished the day with 15 hits and drew 10 bases on balls. Jesse Maguire led the way going 3-of-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Kucera and Aaron Ochsner added two hits and two RBIs and Kyle DeBaets also had a pair of hits.

Brody Murphy got the win on the mound. He threw four innings, allowing eight hits and six runs. Dylan Janecek pitched in relief, surrendering just three hits and no runs.