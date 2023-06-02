LINCOLN – Rachael Lange, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and Russian, has earned a 2023-24 Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to teach English in Georgia.

A Raymond native, Lange was a Regent’s Scholar and member of the University Honors Program. While at Nebraska, she immersed herself in language learning and cultural exchange opportunities.

As an English language tutor for the immigrant-serving nonprofit Lincoln Literacy Project, she gained confidence in teaching grammar and vocabulary and leading discussions for adult language learners. She also became a lead officer for the Russian Club and peer tutor for the Russian Grammar Center.

As a junior, Lange received the Critical Language Scholarship for intensive study of the Russian language. In summer 2022, she traveled to Tbilisi, Georgia, for the study abroad program. She was immersed in the Russian language and experienced Georgian culture firsthand. Lange’s diplomacy skills and interests in building mutual understanding with other nations deepened.

As a graduating senior seeking further opportunities to experience Georgian communities through classroom service, she decided to apply for a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship.

With support from the Fulbright program, Lange said she looks forward to building cultural bridges in Georgia and elsewhere.

“Global perspectives are built by open communication and sharing knowledge,” she said, “whereas otherness obstructs productive relationships.”

As an aspiring legal professional, Lange plans to further develop her cross-cultural competency to serve diverse peers and clients. She aims to develop an understanding of Georgian perspectives on major issues, such as climate change, habitat loss, food production and alternative energy. The Fulbright exchange will advance her goal to contribute to sustainable global development and international policy advocacy. Upon her return to the United States, she plans to attend law school and pursue a career in international environmental law.

At Nebraska, the Office of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships advises and nominates candidates for 30 supported scholarships and fellowships. To learn more, students and campus community members should contact Director Courtney Santos at courtney.santos@unl.edu.