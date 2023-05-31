Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN – The “Click It or Ticket” mobilization is a nationwide campaign to promote awareness and increase the use of seatbelts and child restraint systems. During the period of May 24 through June 4, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the mobilization through high visibility enforcement and saturation patrol.

Through Sunday, June 4, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies working on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. These additional deputies will be utilized for saturation patrol to enforce traffic law violations throughout Lancaster County in marked patrol cars from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the mobilization will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.