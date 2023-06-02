I wonder if we aren’t sometimes like the dog that got very thirsty one hot day and by accident, drank some gasoline. Suddenly he went crazy. He ran like wild throughout the neighborhood for about twenty minutes. Then he stopped dead in his tracks, fell over on the ground and lay motionless. Two men saw what happened. One of them asked, “Is he dead?” The other said, “Naw, he just ran out of gas!”

That’s what happens eventually when we put ourselves under too much stress. We lose our perspective, we concentrate on one thing, and we get out of balance. This also means we don’t take the time for renewal and recharging. We expend our energy and run out of gas.

Are you overly stressed? Here’s a profile I found of a stressed-out person.

1. Tends to lose their temper more than usual

2. Has few close friends, they don’t have time to cultivate friendships

3. Finds it difficult to communicate with family members

4. Is physically tired much of the time and becomes run down

5. Uneasy and uncertain about the future

6. May even have moments of panic

This profile describes many of us at various times. We all need help with stress. Chapter 19 in the Book of Psalms offers some powerful insights to help in this area. At the beginning of this psalm, we begin to see again the big picture of life. We see who we are and how we fit into this world.

The first verse invites us to stand and marvel at the glory of God in creation. It says, “The heavens are telling the glory of God; and the firmament proclaims his handiwork.” Stress increases when we forget we are part of a very big plan.

People will try almost anything to see how they fit into the world. One person even consulted an astrologer. He was telling a friend about the consultation. “The astrologer told me, ‘Your wife’s second husband will be rich, brilliant and handsome.’” The friend asked, “Didn’t it upset you to hear that kind of prediction?” “Yes, it did upset me very much,” the man answered. “I didn’t know my wife had been married before.”

Astrology doesn’t have the answers. We can only find out through the one who created us what we need to be happy and peaceful. Studies indicate those who suffer most from stress are those who take upon themselves great responsibilities. They think it’s all up to them. They carry loads too heavy for human beings to carry. They try to be supermen or superwomen. In short, we might say they are playing God because they have forgotten we are creatures of this world, not the creator. God is in charge, we aren’t. When we take our proper place and allow God to carry the things only God can carry, then we find a great relief for our souls.

Prayer: Our Lord, we are in constant need of checking our compass in the journey of life, keep us on track. Amen.