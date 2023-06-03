LINCOLN – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that recent updates to WIC (Women, Infants and Children) income guidelines means more families may now qualify for the program.

“The change represents a significant increase to WIC income guidelines,” said Bobbi Beat, WIC program manager for LLCHD. “For example, a family of four can earn up to $55,500 a year and still be eligible for WIC benefits – an increase of $4,162 from 2022 when a family of four could earn up to $51,338.”

WIC provides healthy foods at no cost for pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to the age of five, including foster children. The WIC program also provides nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and education and community resources and referrals, all free of charge.

To be eligible for the program, participants must meet income guidelines. Those receiving Medicaid, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program formally known as food stamps), or Aid for Dependent Children (ADC) are automatically eligible for WIC. Mothers, fathers, guardians, and foster parents may apply for WIC for their children.

“Families who may not qualify for other federal programs could still be eligible for WIC under the increased income guidelines. This update could not have come at a better time. Grocery prices remain high and WIC can be a valuable resource to help supplement a family’s food budget and provide healthy eating options,” said Kayla Abel, WIC program coordinator for Family Service.

Nutritious foods that are part of the WIC program include: fresh fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable juice, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, peanut butter, whole grain products like bread, pasta, rice, and tortillas, dried and canned beans and peas, canned fish, infant formula, infant and adult cereal, baby food, and soy-based beverages.

“Healthy starts with WIC and studies have shown that those who participate in WIC start their prenatal care sooner, are more likely to breastfeed and breastfeed longer, have improved diets and more regular medical care and up to date immunizations for children,” Beat said.

LLCHD and Family Service are two local agencies serving Lincoln and Lancaster County. To make an appointment, call LLCHD at 402-441-6200 or Family Service WIC at 402-441-8655.

WIC locations include the following.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” Street, 402-441-6200 – Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cornhusker Office, 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway, 402-441-4204 – Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Mill Towne, 501 S. Seventh Street, 402-441-8655 – Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. One Saturday a month, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call for next available date.

First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St., 402-205-7685 – One Friday a month, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call for next available date.

Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th St., 402-205-7685 – One Thursday a month, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call for next available date.

More than 6,000 Lancaster County families are currently enrolled in WIC. Find other WIC locations at www.signupwic.com.

Learn more about WIC at lincoln.ne.gov/health or familyservicelincoln.org/wic.