Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAVERLY – Water is on the minds of Waverly city officials.

At the May 23 Waverly City Council meeting, a $562,000 grant for the Waverly Aquatic Center was approved by the council members and the mayor was authorized to sign related documents.

The grant was received from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development through the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.

City officials and the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund (GWAFF) announced the grant in April. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher submitted the grant application earlier this year. It was the fourth time Waverly has applied for the grant.

When the grant was announced last month, Fisher said the money would be used to include a pair of items cut from the design during the value engineering phase. They are overhead lighting for nighttime swimming and starting blocks.

The aquatic center project is being funded in part by a $3.5 million bond approved by Waverly voters in 2020. A pre-existing half-cent city sales tax will go towards the bond.

GWAFF committed to raising $1 million for the project, and since 2019 has raised $820,000. Representatives of the organization have said they will continue their work to bring in more money for the aquatic center to reduce the bond.

The aquatic center project has also received several other large grants to help with construction, including $400,000 from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, $250,000 from Lancaster County’s COVID relief funds and $100,000 from a Horizon Bank donation matching initiative.

Carrothers Construction of Paola, Kansas started work on the project last October at Wayne Park. Fisher said the substantial completion date is July 3, with an anticipated opening date of July 4.

“It’ll be a big splash for the Fourth of July,” Fisher said in a phone call on May 26.

The new aquatic center will feature two sets of slides, a zero-entry pool, a lazy river, two diving boards, water features and multiple awnings to provide shade. It will replace the city’s current municipal pool, which was built in the 1970s, has half the capacity of the new pool and uses what workers say are faulty slides and water filtration systems.

At the same time as the city plans to open a new water park, they are also asking residents to conserve water.

Fisher said water levels are dropping in the wells that supply the city’s water due to the recent lack of rain. As a result, the city is asking its residents and businesses to be very conscientious about water usage.

Although no actual directives are in place from the city to reduce water usage, Fisher said that could change soon.

“They may be coming if we do not get significant rainfall in the near future,” she said.

(Reporter Sam Crisler contributed to this story.)