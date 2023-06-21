Behind solid pitching and hitting performances, the Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors knocked off Seward ZKE Storage by a final of 10-1 on the road on June 13. They also fell 11-7 to Springfield Post 143 on June 14 at home.

Right out of the gate against Seward, the Netting and Fence Seniors were able to put up two runs in the first. With two runners on and one out, Bruin Sampson hit a sac fly driving in Owen Carillo, then Jarrett Ballinger singled to center knocking in Logan Chloupek.

In the top of the fourth, Waverly got their first two runners on with a double from Ballinger to right field and a single by Zach Schwang to center. An error on a ball put in play by Nate Leininger, a single to left field by Nate Axmann and a double from Garrett Rine plated three more runs and put Netting and Fence in front 5-0.

Seward gave Waverly another scoring opportunity in the fifth when they hit a batter and then walked two batters to load the bases. Two more walks and then a fielder’s choice on a ball put in play by Ethan Von Busch increased Netting and Fence’s advantage to 8-0.

Waverly closed the game out in the top of the seventh with two more runs. They were driven in on a triple by Rine and then a double by Carillo to left field.

Leading the way for Netting and Fence was Rine with two hits and two RBIs. Driving in one run apiece were Axmann, Leininger, Ballinger, Sampson, Hunter Thoms, Von Busch and Carillo.

Next up for Waverly was a matchup at home against Springfield. Netting and Fence gave up six runs in the top of the first and lost by four.

With a six-run deficit heading to the third inning, Netting and Fence was able to chip away with three runs in the bottom of the third.

The inning started with Rine getting walked and then Carillo singling to the shortstop. An error on a bunt by Zach McElhose scored two and then Thoms singled to right field plating another to make it 6-3 in favor of Springfield.

After giving up four in the top of the fourth, Waverly struck back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs. They were both knocked in by a single from Thoms to right field which made it 10-5.

Netting and Fence continued on the comeback trail with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. They were scored on a triple by McElhose and a walk.

Springfield added to their 10-7 edge in the top of the seventh after scoring on a passed ball.

In their last chance to tie things up, Waverly couldn’t get the job done with a pair of fly outs and then a strikeout.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs was Thoms and McElhose had one hit and one run batted in.

Taking the loss on the mound was Kael Lade who pitched one inning, gave up four earned runs and had one strikeout. Giving up four earned runs in two innings pitched was Schwang. James Van Cleave and Owen Schieffer both pitched two innings and had two strikeouts.

To start this week, Netting and Fence Seniors took on Hickman on June 20. They will also be hosting the League Tournament on June 27 through June 29.