WICHITA, Kansas – The Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors finished with a solid 4-1 record at the Great Plains Open Invitational at Wichita State University on June 1-4.

Waverly started the tournament by defeating Drive Baseball Salina 17 and Unders 6-4 on Thursday. Down 4-2, the Netting and Fence Seniors were able to put up four runs to win the contest.

With a runner on and two outs in the sixth inning, Zach Schwang doubled to right field and Landon Oelke was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

A double from Zach McElhose drove in two runs and tied the game. Next up was Owen Carillo who singled to the shortstop, which knocked in two more baserunners and gave Waverly a two-run advantage.

In their last chance to score in the bottom half of the inning, Salina was able to get one baserunner. But they weren’t able to get them around to score after a strikeout from pitcher Drew Koch.

Carillo and McElhose both had at least one hit and two RBIs. Hunter Thoms and Schwang each had one run batted in.

Starting the game and pitching three innings with one earned run given up and four strikeouts was Bruin Sampson. Schwang came on for two innings and had one strikeout and Koch went one inning with two batters set down on strikes.

On Friday, Waverly was matched up with Air Capital Flyers 17 and Unders. A strong finish powered the Netting and Fence Seniors to a 5-2 victory.

Up until the sixth, it was a 2-0 game in favor of the Flyers. It was at this point, Waverly was able to scratch across three runs to take the lead.

With two runners on and one out in the inning, Thoms singled to center, which scored Landon Oelke. That was followed up by a single from Ethan Von Busch that drove in two runs and put the Netting and Fence Seniors ahead 3-2.

One inning later in the seventh, Waverly added two more runs thanks to a pair of singles from Jarrett Ballinger and McElhose.

Driving in two runs on one hit was Von Busch. McElhose, Ballinger and Thoms each had one hit and one run batted in.

Kael Lade pitched six innings, gave up one earned run and struck out eight batters and Logan Chloupek went one inning and gave up no earned runs.

Against Natural Baseball Colorado 18 and Unders on Saturday morning, Owen Schieffer pitched a shutout in a 3-0 win. He went seven innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out seven batters.

Waverly’s offense was powered by McElhose, who had two hits and two RBIs and Oelke, who had one hit and one run batted in during the contest.

Later in the day, the Netting and Fence Seniors matched up with Salina Falcons 18 and Under. Waverly held off a furious comeback in the seventh from the Falcons to win 10-9.

Ending up with one hit and two RBIs was Oelke. Carillo, Thoms, Bruin Sampson, Garrett Rine, Schwang and McElhose each had one run batted in.

Going 3.1 innings as the starter with four earned runs and four strikeouts was Glassburner. Hunter Claycomb pitched three innings, gave up four earned runs and had five strikeouts and Schwang went 0.2 innings and gave up no earned runs.

To close out the tournament, the Netting and Fence Seniors took on 316 Sluggers Elite Helm 18 and Unders. The Sluggers put up five runs in the third and six runs in the fourth to pick up an 11-5 win over Waverly.

Sampson drove in two runs and Koch and Rine both had one hit and one RBI.

As the starter, Sampson went 2.2 innings, gave up five earned runs and had two strikeouts. In relief, Logan Chloupek pitched 0.2 innings and gave up six earned runs, Schmidt went 0.1 with no earned runs surrendered and Carillo pitched 0.2 innings with no strikeouts.

The Seniors played Ashland at home on June 6. They will be taking part in the Coach K Tournament at Lincoln Southwest on June 8-11.