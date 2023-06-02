WAVERLY – The Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors are out to a 2-0 start after victories over Crete 7-2 on May 23 and then the Wahoo State Bank Reds 2-0 on May 24.

On the road at Crete on Tuesday, Waverly started off strong with Owen Carillo singling to left field. He came around to score on a groundout to the shortstop by Hunter Thoms.

In the top of the second, Zach McElhose came in as a pinch runner and was able to cross home after a wild pitch got away from the catcher.

The Netting and Fence Seniors did their most damage in the third when Thoms singled to center scoring Carillo. An error on a Garrett Rine grounder and then a single by Ethan Von Busch to left field put Waverly up 5-0.

After not scoring in the fourth, Waverly scored their last two runs in the top of the fifth. They came in on a single to center by Von Busch and then an error at third base on a hit from Nate Leininger.

Both Thoms and Von Busch drove in two runs in the game and Rine knocked in one run.

Kael Lade started the game and pitched three innings with four strikeouts. In relief, Zach Schwang went two innings and had three strikeouts and Hunter Claycomb and Drew Koch each pitched one inning with one strikeout.

The next day, Waverly got a pitching masterpiece from Bruin Sampson in their home opener in a 2-0 shutout against Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds. Sampson went seven innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out 13 batters.

In the bottom of the second, the Netting and Fence Seniors got their first run when Logan Chloupek stole home on a wild pitch. That was followed up by Sampson singling to left field in the fifth, which scored Thoms.

Driving in the only run of the game for Waverly was Sampson on one hit.

The Netting and Fence Seniors were back in action against Modern State Real Estate Post 8 on May 30 at home. They were at Omaha Roncalli on May 31 and then traveled to the Great Plains Open Invitational at Wichita State on June 1 to June 4.