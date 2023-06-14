WAVERLY – The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Juniors finished with a 2-2 mark at the Waverly/Ashland Juniors Tournament on June 8 through June 10. They started the tourney off by beating Millard Sox Black 10-4 on Thursday and then beat Chick-Fil-A Juniors 7-1 and lost to Primetime 14-3 and ETC Knights 19-2.

Early on against the Sox, Waverly was able to put up three runs in the bottom of the first.

Connor Grunderson drove in one run on a line drive to left field and then scored on a passed ball. A groundout by Colt Kerchal to the shortstop knocked in Quinn Kment for the final run of the inning.

In the bottom of the second, the Empire Juniors tacked on one run. It came in on a single from James Schmidt to right field that scored Trevor Roesler and made it a 4-2 contest.

Millard fought back in the top of the third with two runs of their own to tie the game back up at four apiece.

It didn’t take long for Waverly to get back on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Roesler was walked and then ended up scoring after Gunderson doubled to left field.

Empire Netting and Fence put up their final five runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth.

With two outs and one runner on, Kale Lade singled to center field driving in Brady Schieffer. A throw down to second on a hit from James Schmidt drove in Lade and made it a 7-4 contest.

Two batters later, Roesler got home on a wild pitch. During the same at-bat, Kment singled to left field, which scored two more people and made it a six-run game in the end.

Coming through with at least a hit and two RBIs were Gunderson and Kment. Schmidt, Kerchal and Lade each drove in one run.

Owen Glassburner pitched five innings gave up three earned runs and had 10 strikeouts as the starter. Pitching one inning in relief with no runs given up was Jace Kroger.

The only other win for Empire Netting and Fence in their home tournament came on Saturday against the Chick-Fil-A Juniors. A solid outing from Cameron Dubas, who pitched 5.1 innings, gave up no earned runs and had seven strikeouts, propelled the Juniors to a 7-1 victory.

Schmidt and Kroese both had two hits and two RBIs. Ending up with at least one hit and one run batted in were Gunderson and Kerchal.

Coming in for 1.2 innings in relief of Dubas on the mound was Kroger, who gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

Waverly started the tourney off on Friday against Primetime. An eight-run third inning by the road squad resulted in an 11-run loss for the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors.

Crew Verkamp ended up with one hit and two RBIs and Kment had one hit and one run batted in. Taking the loss on the mound was Schieffer, who went 2.1 innings, gave up six earned runs and had two strikeouts and Kroese went 2.2 innings, gave up one earned run and struck out one batter.

To close out Saturday, Waverly had a tough loss against the ETC Knights Juniors. Waverly surrendered 13 runs in the fifth inning in what turned out to be a 17-run defeat.

Cameron Dubas and Kment both finished with one run batted in. Earning the loss on the mound was Roesler, who went three innings and gave up six earned runs. Kment pitched two innings and struck out two batters.

To start the week, the Waverly Juniors had a home game with. Waverly couldn’t cash in on prime scoring chances and as a result, lost 7-1.

Brady Schieffer had one hit and one run batted in during the contest.

Taking the loss on the mound was Roesler, who pitched 3.1 innings, gave up four earned runs and had four strikeouts. Dubas came on for 1.2 innings and had two strikeouts and Schieffer pitched two innings and struck out two batters.

The Juniors played at Seward on June 13. They were back at home against Springfield on June 14.