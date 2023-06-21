For the second time on the season, the Nebraska Wave 18 and under softball team finished deadlocked at 2-2 when they played Category 5 on June 16. The first tie came all the way back on May 6 in a 1-1 game against Prodigy Nationals 13 and Unders.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the second, Claire Wisnieski hit a home run to right field.

The second run was put up by the Wave in the top of the fifth. With two runners on and one out, Brooklyn Stutzman singled to center scoring Hannah Allen.

Category 5 had one last chance to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. After getting two runners on with a walk and a double they hit a fly out to left field scoring one and tying the game.

The contest came to an end when Olivia Grube made a spectacular catch in left field and then threw out the base runner at home plate.

Getting at least one hit and one RBI were Wisnieski and Stutzman.

Stutzman was also the starting pitcher and went four innings and gave up one earned run. Hannah Allen pitched one inning in relief and gave up just one hit.

The same day, the Wave suffered a 6-3 loss to PSA 18 and Under. Waverly led going into the top of the fifth inning but gave up five runs.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Lexi Adams scored on a passed ball and Ela Lanik grounded out to the pitcher driving in Mya Rourke and giving the Wave a 2-1 lead.

Waverly would tack on one more run in the bottom of the fourth with a single to left field by Adams that drove in Alexis Shepherd.

In the top of the fifth, PSA loaded the bases with no outs. A groundout and a pair of singles helped them score five runs and pick up a three-run win over the Wave.

Both finishing with one RBI were Lanik and Adams. Allen pitched five innings giving up six earned runs and had 10 strikeouts.

With the tie and the loss, the Wave’s record moved to 17-18-2 for the year.