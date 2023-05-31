Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GERING – In his first trip to the Class B State Golf Championships, Luke Specht of Wahoo found quite a bit of success at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering on May 23 and 24. The sophomore finished with a two-day score of 154 on his way to finishing in a tie for 12th place.

On the first day, Specht found himself just outside of the medals in a tough competition field. He shot a 39 on both the front and back nine on his way to carding a 78.

Heading into championship Wednesday, Specht was able to stay pretty consistent. Just like Tuesday, he shot a 39 through the first nine holes and then carded a 37 on the back nine. That performance was good enough to help him card a 76 and finish for a tie with four other players for the last state medal.

At the top of the standings, Treyton Baehr of Beatrice and Travis Tilford of Norris tied with a 144. In a two-hole playoff, Baehr took home the gold medal.

York won the team standings with an incredible two-day score of 593. Eight strokes in back of the Dukes and shooting a 601 was Norris.

Farther east at the Class C State Golf Tournament at The Elks Country Club in Columbus, Steven Sladky just missed out on medaling. He tied with Benjamin Mooss of Lincoln Christian in 16th place with a two-day point total of 163.

A tough start on Tuesday – where Sladky shot an 83 – had him back in the mid-20s. His front nine score was a 43 and then he carded a 40 on the back nine.

Things started off very well for Sladky on Wednesday with a 36 on the front nine. That was good enough to move him into the top 10 going to the back nine.

He was in the medals all the way up until the 18th hole where a shot off the tee struck a tree and went into the water. This resulted in Sladky getting to the hole in seven strokes and pushed him one shot out of medaling.

Despite the unfortunate finish, Sladky still had a great year and medaled in every meet he competed in except for state. He will look to get redemption on the course next season as a golfer for Central Community College. The Raiders use The Elks Country Club as their home course.

“Steven had a remarkable year and accomplished nearly all of his personal goals,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said. “We had hoped for a high finish at state, but his first round score of 83 put him outside of the medal standings. He fought back well in the second round, but after missing a short par putt on 17 quickly snapped his drive on 18 off a tree and into a pond. He still put himself in position to hole a fairly short putt on the green for a double bogey that would have placed him high enough to medal, but he, unfortunately, missed and fell one shot away. In any event, he will have a chance to re-live and redeem himself at this course, as it will be his home course next year at Central Community College in Columbus.”

Kearney Catholic’s Jackson Dunham was the state champion with a two day score of 149. The Stars also won the team standings with a 629 and Grand Island Central Catholic was second after carding a 652.

Congratulations to both Luke Specht and Steven Sladky on fantastic seasons and for representing your schools well.