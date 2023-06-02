WAHOO – The Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a pair of close losses to open up the new Legion season. They fell to Springfield 8-6 at home on May 23 and then were shut out by the Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors 2-0 on May 24.

Against Springfield, the visitors came out firing in the first inning with three runs. They were driven in on a pair of singles and then an error.

The Reds answered back in the bottom of the fourth with four runs to go up by one. A single on a bunt by Jesse Stebbing and then an error by the pitcher on a hit by Cody Hesser gave Wahoo two runs.

With two outs, Kael Eddie came in clutch with a double to left field that knocked in Barrett Nelson and Hesser.

The score remained 4-3 until the top of the seventh when Springfield scratched across three runs. Trailing by two, the Reds put up two runs on a single by Nelson in the third and then a hit batsman to tie the game up at six and send the contest to extra innings.

A fielder’s choice and a single from Grosdidier to right field put Springfield ahead by two in the top of the ninth. A strikeout and two groundouts ended any shot of Wahoo coming back in their final at-bat of the game.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs in the loss was Eddie. Jonas Schnakenberg, Nelson, Hesser and Stebbing each had one run batted in.

The following day, the Reds were shut down by Bruin Sampson in a 2-0 loss to the Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors. He held Wahoo to just one hit and struck out 13 batters.

A walk in the second and then a single by Sampson in the fifth were how Waverly got on the board against the Reds.

Stebbing finished with the only hit in the game for Wahoo.

Pitching four innings as the starter with one earned run surrendered and nine strikeouts was Nelson. Seth Williams went 1.1 innings in relief and gave up one earned run and had three strikeouts while Eli Johnston pitched 0.2 innings with one strikeout.

The Reds played Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on May 28 at home. They also played at home against Mount Michael Benedictine on May 30.