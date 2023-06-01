Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAHOO – The Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues started Legion baseball season off on the right foot, with an 8-6 win over Springfield on May 23 at Sam Crawford Field. A big reason for the Blue victory was their ability to score in every inning of play.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Cody Hesser started things off with a single back to the pitcher. Two batters later, Jack Van Slyke singled to the shortstop to score Hesser and tied the game at one apiece.

In the bottom of the second, Wahoo went up 4-1 thanks to a double by Hesser to center that scored two and then a groundout by Jase Kaminski that brought in another run.

Springfield wasn’t going to lie down and make things easy as they struck for three of their own runs in the top of the third that tied the game.

Leading off the bottom of the third for the Juniors was Sam Marxen, who singled to the shortstop. Wahoo continued to be efficient with their baserunners as Alex Borchers grounded out to the third baseman, which knocked Marxen in and gave the Juniors a 5-4 edge.

A pair of sacrifice flies from Kaminski and Kaden Christen in back-to-back innings increased Wahoo’s lead to 7-5. Wahoo drove in their final run of the contest in the bottom of the sixth when Van Slyke doubled to center scoring Hesser for the third time in the contest.

Hesser, Kaminski and Van Slyke each finished with two RBIs in the victory for the Juniors. Christen and Borchers both drove in one run apiece.

Grady Meyer pitched two innings gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout. Going four innings on the mound and picking up the win was Hesser, who gave up two earned runs with two strikeouts. The save went to Christen, who went one inning with three strikeouts.

The next day, Wahoo hit the road to take on the Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Juniors. In a high scoring affair, the Juniors were defeated 16-7.

From the start, Wahoo was playing from behind after the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors put up four runs in the first inning.

The Juniors battled back in the top of the second with two runs. After the bases were loaded by Waverly on a pair of walks and errors, two runs came across on an error at first base on a hit by Christen.

During the top of the third, Borchers who was on third base after getting walked scored on a passed ball. Marxen then singled to right field which knocked in Van Slyke and made it a 5-4 game in favor of the Netting and Fence Juniors.

When it looked like all the momentum was headed in Wahoo’s direction, Waverly was able to steal it back with five runs in the third and then six in the fourth inning.

With the eight-run rule looming, the Medicine Man Junior Blues went to work and scored three runs on a double by Christen to right field, a ground out and then a pop out. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to keep the game going as Wahoo ended up losing by nine.

Christen had a strong game at the plate with one hit and three RBIs. Both driving in one run apiece were Meyer and Marxen.

Going one inning as the starter with two earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Marxen and Alex Barry pitched 1.2 innings and surrendered six earned runs and had one strikeout. Van Slyke and Mac Sledge both went 0.2 innings on the mound with one strikeout apiece.

The Medicine Man Juniors played Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg at home on May 28. A few days later they had another home contest against Mount Michael Benedictine on May 30.