COLUMBUS – A strong performance from Jude Elgert helped the Yutan boys golf team earn their top performance in school history at the Class C Boys State Golf Championships at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on May 23 and 24. Elgert medaled in a tie for 11th place and the Chieftains placed third as a team with a two-day score of 682.

“We came out with the right mentality and they simplified their game to the way this course needed to be played,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “They did a fantastic job of staying grounded and taking care of business.”

Finishing as the only medalist for Yutan was Elgert with a 161. That was good enough to help the senior finish in a three-way tie for 11th place.

“I first started off with a 78 the first day and then I started seven over after six holes today,” Elgert said. “I just turned it on at the end and always had a medal in site.”

After a strong first day, Elgert had to overcome a tough front nine on Wednesday where he bogeyed on four holes. He did just that by shooting for par on three holes and then birdieing on 16 to finish with a 38 on the back nine and in the medals.

“I definitely started out rough (Wednesday),” Elgert said. “If you keep your mind set on your goals, you can get through it. I turned it on after the six holes and got a medal out of it.”

Coming in second for the Chieftains in 26th place was Creek Kennedy. He shot an 84 on both days to finish with a total score of 168.

Tannen Honke was the third best finisher for Yutan in 33rd place. The sophomore carded a 171 after shooting an 86 on the first day and then an 85 on day two.

Ending up in a tie for 50th place by carding a 182 was Jack Edwards. On Tuesday, Edwards shot a 90 and then his score increased to a 90 on Wednesday.

Two spots behind Edwards in a tie for 52nd place was Connor North. He was very consistent, carding a 91 on day one and then a 92 on the second day.

Winning the meet was Kearney Catholic who shot a 629. Second place went to Grand Island Central Catholic, who carded a 652.

Individually, Jackson Dunham of Kearney Catholic shot a two-day score of 149 to win state. Bowdie Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic was three strokes back in second after carding a 152.

Yutan looks to improve on their third place finish next year with four of the five state qualifying golfers returning. Their sixth golfer Nolan Gayer, who competed at C-2 District tournament, will also return.

“We bring back four of the five and plus our number six played at districts,” Teeter said. “The depth is definitely there and we are excited. We’re going to refine some things and the skies the limit. Hopefully, we can make some more noise when we’re here next year.”