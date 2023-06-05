FREMONT – A record $136,700 in scholarship funds was awarded this month to graduating seniors from eight area high schools by the Fremont Area Community Foundation. In addition, FACF administers scholarship funds for North Bend Central School which totaled $27,100 this spring.

This year, 1,009 applications were submitted from 121 area students. They were scored by approximately 110 area reviewers. Scholarships are available in all different areas of study and most are available for students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities. Some of these scholarships focus on academic achievement or areas of study. Others recognize extracurricular activities or financial need.

“Thanks to the generosity of many donors, hundreds of area youth have benefitted from scholarships administered by the Fremont Area Community Foundation,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the foundation. “And our online application makes it easy for students to apply and reviewers to score.”

Cedar Bluffs High School students receiving scholarships include Grace Cozad – Alumni Association Scholarship; Reese Hunt Marty – Williamson Memorial Scholarship, Nitz Family Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 854 Scholarship; Grace Jensen – Dr. Brian L. Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Robert L. Tookey Scholarship and Morgan Livingston – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 854 Scholarship.