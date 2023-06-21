The Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues were crowned the champions of their home juniors tournament on June 18 after beating Elkhorn Valley 5-3. To get to the championship, Wahoo first defeated Beatrice 1-0 on June 16 and then Grand Island 10-0 on June 17.

Against Elkhorn Valley in the title on Sunday, the Blues put up one run in both the first and second innings. The runs were driven in by a single to left field from Carson Sabatka and then Alex Borchers stole home on a wild pitch.

With two outs in the third, Wahoo increased their edge to 4-0 when Sabatka swiped home and then Borchers doubled to left field driving in Sam Marxen.

For the second time in the contest, Borchers was able to get home on a wild pitch to put the Blues out to a commanding 5-0 lead.

Elkhorn Valley bounced back in the top of the fifth with three runs. Two of them were driven in by a two run shot to left field.

Despite giving up a few runs, Wahoo was able to regroup and held on to win the game by two and the tournament with a 3-0 record.

Getting one RBI apiece were Sabatka and Borchers. Cody Hessler pitched five innings as the starter with three strikeouts and Kaden Christen went two innings and also struck out three.

In their second game of the tournament on Saturday, Wahoo blew out Grand Island by 10 runs. The Blues started the game out by putting up five runs in the first.

The first two batters of the inning Jase Kaminski and Christen reached on an error and then a double to center. Next up was Hesser who singled to center making it a 2-0 game.

Wahoo put up three more runs in the inning with a single to third base, a ground out by Marxen to the shortstop and then Jack Van Slyke got home on a passed ball to increase the edge to 5-0.

The Blues’ final five runs of the game came in the second when they put up three and in the fourth where two runs were scratched across.

Finishing with at least one hit and two RBIs were Hesser, Van Slyke and Marxen. Sabatka, Borchers and Alex Barry all had one run batted in and at least one hit.

Picking up the win after going two innings with no earned runs given up and five strikeouts was Christen. Barry went one inning in relief with one strikeout and Sabatka pitched two innings and set down two batters on strikes.

To start the tournament off on Friday, Wahoo picked up a one-run victory in a weather shortened contest in five innings against Beatrice.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Marxen reached base with an infield single. He used his speed to get around to third, where he scored on an errant throw by the catcher into the outfield.

Marxen pitched all five innings for the Blues and gave up no earned runs. He also mowed down seven Beatrice batters on strikes.

The Medicine Man Juniors started the week off with a game at Blair on June 13. A big third and sixth inning where Wahoo put up four and then five runs powered them to a dominant 10-1 win.

Earning two hits with four RBIs was Sabatka and Kaminski had two hits and two runs batted in. Hesser and Barry both ended up with one hit and one RBI.

Grady Meyer pitched three innings and gave up no earned runs with one strikeout. Also going three innings with no earned runs and seven batters retired on strikes was Christen.

This week Wahoo played Omaha Roncalli and Nebraska City at home on June 20 and 21. They also were at Omaha Concordia at 5:30 p.m. on June 22.