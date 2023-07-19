The Wahoo State Bank Seniors were able to pull off a 6-4 win over Class A Gretna Post 216 on July 11 on the road. Runs in three out of the seven innings for the Reds propelled them to the victory.

Out of the gate, the first batter of the game Kael Eddie was walked. He would motor around the bases and score on a single from Grant Ryan to center field.

In the top of the third with a 2-1 deficit, Brandon Greenfield was walked on four pitches. A hit by a pitch and then two more walks brought him to the plate and tied the game up at two.

The Reds offense wasn’t done yet and they would score two more runs with a single to second base by Ryan and then a groundout to first by Barrett Nelson that made it 4-2 in favor of Wahoo.

After driving in one run in the third, Nelson knocked in two more in the top of the fifth. With runners on first and second and two outs, he smashed a ball to right field that drove in Trent Barry and Ryan and increased the Reds lead to three.

In their last at-bat, Gretna would score one run after getting a triple to start the inning. Wahoo rebounded from the tough start and Jonas Schnakenberg got a strikeout that ended the game.

Nelson powered the offense with one hit and three RBIs and Ryan had two hits and two runs batted in. Finishing with one hit and one RBI was Barry.

Starting the game on the mound was Eli Johnston who pitched two innings, gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout. Both Eddie and Nelson went one inning and Schnakenberg closed things out with three innings pitched, one earned run and four strikeouts.

Next up for the Reds was an away game against Hickman on Friday in Ashland. Wahoo outhit Hickman six to four but lost the game 6-3. A big reason for this was the Seniors committed four errors in the contest.

Seth Williams had the only hit and one RBI in the game and Barry was the starting pitched and went four innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out six batters. In relief, Schnakenberg went two innings, gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.

Wahoo was back in action in the quadrangular against the host Ashland on July 16. The Bluejays picked up 12 hits in a 12-5 victory over the Reds.

Both getting one hit and driving in two runs were Brandon Greenfield and Jesse Stebbing and Barry had one RBI.

Eli Johnston started the game and pitched four innings, gave up five earned runs and had five strikeouts. Going 1.1 innings, surrendering two runs and setting down two batters on strikes was Williams and Schnakenberg pitched 0.1 innings and gave up three earned runs.

The Reds ended the regular season with a game against Empire Netting and Fence on the same day in Ashland. Waverly limited Wahoo to just one hit and as a result won the game 9-1.

Nelson ended up with one hit and drove in one run. He also closed the game out on the mound for the Reds and gave up six earned runs while not recording an out.

Starting the game was Stebbing who pitched 4.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out five batters.

This weekend the Seniors will be taking part in the Class B Area 3 Tournament at Elkhorn Mount Michael starting on July 21. The winner will advance to the Class B State Tournament at Pierce.