VALPARAISO – Valparaiso Senior Post 371 started the 2023 Legion season off with an 0-3 record after losses to the Chick-Fil-A Seniors, Blair and Tecumseh Post 2 Seniors. Despite this, the Seniors found their way into the win column with an 8-0 win over Waterloo/Valley on May 27 and then an 8-7 victory against Arlington on May 28.

In a close win over Arlington at home, Valparaiso started the game down 4-0 after the top of the first. They were able to get one run back in the bottom half of the inning when Blaine Orta scored after stealing home.

The Seniors wouldn’t score again until the fifth inning when they tacked on five runs, which helped Valparaiso grab a 6-5 lead.

With one out and two runners on, Colby Den Hartog singled to left field driving in Orta. Earlier in the at-bat Rylan Stover scored thanks to a balk from Arlington.

Three batters later it was Den Hartog who crossed home after Isaak Fredrickson was walked with the bases loaded. Hunter Sykes came through with a single to second that drove in Mason Kreikemeier and Trevin Brecka.

Trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth, Orta scored on a passed ball by the catcher to tie the game.

After a scoreless seventh, the game moved into extra innings. With two runners on and two outs in the eighth, Fredrickson came up with a single to center that scored Stover and helped Valparaiso pull off a walk-off victory.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs were Fredrickson and Sykes. Den Hartog had one hit and drove in one run.

Jacob Schultz pitched five innings, gave up five earned runs and struck out six batters. Going three innings on the mound with two earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Stover.

A day prior, Brecka pitched a seven inning shutout against Waterloo/Valley. He gave up five hits in the game and set down four batters on strikes.

In the first inning, Stover singled to left field and Schultz and Den Hartog were both walked to load the bases. A hit-batsman scored Stover and then Kreikemeier and Den Hartog were driven in on a wild pitch and error to make it 3-0.

The final two runs of the inning were knocked in by Fredrickson with a single to left field.

Four innings later, Valparaiso got two more runs in the fifth inning. They followed that up by putting up one run in the seventh.

Fredrickson ended up with three hits and had two RBIs. Kreikemeier and Fredrickson both had one hit and drove in one run apiece.

This week Valparaiso played at Fort Calhoun on June 6. They will be at Malcolm at 8 p.m. on June 8.